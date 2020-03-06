Missed the big stories in Herald Travel this week? We've got you covered with a wrap of the best travel inspiration, traveller tales and top stories making news.

Cover story: Why we're still travelling in 2020

It's been quite the dramatic start to 2020 with the Australian bushfires, tensions between Iran and America, Brexit, and of course the rapid spread of coronavirus.

So this week in Travel, we're sharing with you why we're still going places in 2020, and our travel recommendations.

Editor Stephanie Holmes wants us to keep the wanderlust alive: "Before you rip up your passport, wait… there are still so many reasons to travel, and so many places in the world to see," she writes, picking Hawaii as her top spot to visit.

Bali is a popular choice for Kiwi travellers in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

We also hear from travel industry experts as well as the rest of the Travel team on their top destination picks for the year, including Bali, New South Wales, Oman and Morocco.

Read the full story here.



Listen to: Trip Notes with Peta Mathias



We love a good romance story.

"The French are very good at flirting," reveals culinary author Peta Mathias in this week's episode of the Trip Notes podcast.

The Eat Your Heart Out author speaks with Travel editor Stephanie Holmes and deputy editor Maggie Wicks on wearing a red veil on her wedding day, heartbreak and romance in France, and living her best life.

"You should turn what you love doing into a job, and then you'll never have to work again. And fortunately I figured that out a while ago. And fortunately I'm able to travel - not everyone is able to have the life I have," she shares.

Listen to the podcast here and watch the video from the interview.



Inspiration for your next trip: Miami



Miami is vibrant, lush and Latin, writes Greg Fleming. The Cuban coffee is cheap, sweet and strong, and best to dress up so you don't reveal your tourist status.

Miami is vibrant, lush and Latin, according to Greg Fleming. Photo / Marc Fanelli-Isla, Unsplash

"Miami truly has a swagger to it and has little in common with the rest of sleepy, retire-right Florida (except the year-round great weather). I loved my time here — it's a city full of surprises — you stumble across photo-shoots on a daily basis, Latin rhythms blare from every restaurant and everyone has a side hustle," writes Fleming.

Read his Miami neighbourhood tips here.



A life in Travel: drum'n'bass musician MC Tali

Ahead of this weekend's Milk & Honey music festival in Auckland, we spoke with musician MC Tali on her best travel memories, travel tips and worst experiences on the road.

The worst? "I got stranded in Boston city on the way to play a show in the city of Buffalo - due to a huge blizzard."

And the thing she loves about travel the most? "I love immersing myself in new cultures, speaking different languages and trying new food. I think travel opens your eyes and your mind and heart to seeing the world from other perspectives, and that can only enrich your life and way of thinking."

Read all her answers here.



Travel tip of the week: Coronavirus - should you cancel your travel plans?

Should you cancel or postpone your travel plans because of coronavirus? And if you still choose to travel, what do you need to look out for?

A masked passenger in response to the coronavirus outbreak at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Many airlines and cruise lines have relaxed their cancellation policies as a result of the rapid spread of the virus through travel. So what should you do? Where is safe to travel?

Read our full Q&A on travelling in the midst of the virus outbreak here.



Meanwhile, there's never been a better time to travel your own backyard - with New Zealand's tourist hot spots currently experiencing quieter days.

Here are some of the best secluded retreats to escape virus-mania.



Watch the video: tornado damage in Nashville

Tragedy this week in Tennessee as tornadoes tore through country music hot spot Nashville, killing 25 people.

Watch the video footage from inside a crane in downtown Nashville during the tornado:

This footage from inside a crane in downtown Nashville during the tornado is nuts. Warning: NSFW language pic.twitter.com/1Tv8oxgM0R — So Nashville™ (@SoNashvilleTN) March 5, 2020

Travel news

