In the new season of Travel podcast Trip Notes, Bachelorette NZ contestants Lily McManus and Lesina Nakhid-Schuster share their experience filming in Argentina, using travel to get over a break-up and tips on how to make friends while travelling. The women chat to Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes, who, unsuccessfully, also tries to get the inside word on the last men standing on The Bachelorette NZ.

Listen to this episode and be in to win a $2000 House of Travel voucher. During the episode, listen out for a keyword, then go to nzherald.co.nz/win to enter, and for full terms and conditions.



You'd be forgiven for thinking Lily and Lesina were Argentina travel experts after their time in South America filming the latest season of The Bachelorette NZ.

But, apparently the ladies were so busy with the production - and dating multiple men - they barely got a chance to soak up the atmosphere.

The same couldn't be said for host Art Green.

Advertisement

"Art got a lot more downtime than we did," explains Lily on the latest episode of Trip Notes. "He was sending us selfies from him doing all these cool activities and we're like dammit, we're busy finding love."

READ MORE:

• Trip Notes: Expert tips on everything you ever need to know about cruise holidays

• Trip Notes podcast: Is getting paid to travel really the dream job?

• Trip Notes podcast: The Brit's Gareth Stewart on his favourite food memories

Lily and Lesina did get to enjoy some of the sights on the first evening they arrived in Buenos Aires, and a little when out on dates with the men, but generally the filming schedule didn't allow for much play time off camera.

Buenos Aires at sunset, Argentina. Photo / Fabian Schmiedlechner, Getty Images

However, it was enough of a glimpse to discover the beauty of the Argentine capital.

"It's so beautiful, it's a little bit derelict, it looks a bit run down and weathered but in a beautiful way," Lesina says. "It's just really pretty."

Both Bachelorettes are intrepid travellers. Lily spent several years living in Cambodia when she was a child, and has lived and worked around the world including Japan, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and LA.

While New Zealand is home for Lesina, she was born in the US, has travelled extensively for her work as a doctor, as well as visiting multiple times her countries of heritage: Samoa and Trinidad & Tobago.

"Trinidad is really cool. It's a little bit dangerous, no one goes to Trinidad really, but I would really recommend it, it's a massive culture shock even for me," explains Lesina. "It's like you can feel the city trying to survive."



Advertisement

Tips for solo travellers:

As a highly independent fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants traveller, Lily chooses to stay in hostels, saying they're the best place to meet others while on a solo voyage.

"You meet people from all walks of life that you would never usually sit down and have a beer with. And you're just developing all these different personal skills meeting people like that. It pushes you out of your comfort zone," she explains.

"Also going to bars and talking to people's a good idea, going out and doing activities. I feel like when you travel, you've got to be a little more open and positive, and you attract the right people that way."

Travel Editor Stephanie Holmes (centre) with Lesina Nakhid-Schuster and Lily McManus. Photo / Supplied

Having freedom rather than a strict itinerary is also a good way to be open to new experiences and new friends. "Usually I'll just chuck on a backpack, book a flight a week before I go. The less planning the better in my opinion, because every time I try to book something I always end up missing it. I miss my boats, I miss my flights, because I just find a different option or something more fun."

Lesina has a more varied type of travel, depending on the purpose of her trip.

"If I'm working hard and just need a break and it's that kind of holiday, then it will be a purely relaxing, party kind of holiday. If I want to explore then I'll book longer and I'll do it properly."

Listen to the full podcast or watch the video for more of Lily and Lesina's travel tales and tips.

Subscribe to Trip Notes so you never miss an episode.

Go to nzherald.co.nz/tripnotes to watch video from the podcast, and catch up on any episodes you might have missed. For more travel inspiration, go to houseoftravel.co.nz