Deal of the week: Five-star seclusion in Phuket

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket is nestled in the most secluded area of Karon Beach and has direct access to the beach.

The five-star resort boasts 262 spacious rooms, suites and villas which face the bay and feature a private balcony or terrace.

A seven-night stay at the resort with breakfasts, lunches and dinners throughout your stay, plus "free flow" selected beverages, are priced from $1399pp, twin-share. Travel between May 1 and October 31. Book by close of business March 6.

Your own backyard: rediscovered

A seven-night New Zealand Discovery Cruise on board Explorer Dream, departing from Auckland on December 13 this year, is priced from $749pp, twin-share. You'll dock in Tauranga, Napier, Picton and the picturesque Marlborough Sounds, Christchurch and Dunedin — then cruise back to Auckland. Main meals, entertainment onboard, gratuities and government and port taxes are all covered in the fare. Book by close of business March 5.

Cruise through America in the Panama Canal

Cruise the Panama Canal this October aboard a five-star Holland America Line ship, which will sail you to Fort Lauderdale in Florida via Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

You'll get onboard spending money, specialty dining offers and a bottle of bubbles. The cruise price starts at $4099pp, double share for an inside cabin. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by March 12. The cruise departs on October 31.

See Harry Potter on stage

Based on an original new story by the celebrated author of the Harry Potter series, J.K. Rowling, and Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the stage shows of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are now on in Melbourne's Princess Theatre. Secure your A-Reserve ticket to the multi-award-winning show and two nights' accommodation in Melbourne, from $629pp, twin-share.

Flights from New Zealand are additional and can be arranged for you. Travel by September 30.

Cycling the Dalmatian coast

Eight days of cycling the picturesque Dalmatian Coast with a guide, your bicycle provided and all your accommodation and breakfasts included, is priced from $1879pp. Home to some of the clearest waters in the Mediterranean, the Dalmatian Coast is abundant in historical and picturesque sites. The itinerary includes Hvar and Korcula; you'll visit Sucuraj and the Unesco city of Dubrovnik. Choose from set departure dates — either March 21 or April 4.

