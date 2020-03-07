Shannon Guihan is the sustainability officer at The Travel Corporation. She works in tourism development to reduce the impact of tourism operations worldwide, and is a firm advocate for creating positive outcomes through travel for people, the planet and wildlife.

It's a common misconception that sustainable travel is more expensive, and less fun.

But treading lighter on the world doesn't need to be unaffordable, or come at the cost of a carefree and enjoyable vacation. It doesn't have to be difficult, or a sacrifice. It just takes some thought and consideration ahead of time.



I want everybody to have confidence that their choices – no matter how big or small – absolutely make a difference.

The easiest way to travel sustainably

My personal #1 go-to, hands down, is off-season travel. This benefits both the visitor and the visited for a number of reasons. Plus some basic preparation - like packing a water filter or coffee cup, as you would before work in the morning - these are easy things to do and often overlooked.

I also research into cultural norms, learn some basic local language and ensure my kids to do the same before we travel. This makes you a more considerate traveller, and facilitates better experiences.

Earlier this year, the TreadRight Foundation developed a checklist for people to reference before, during, and after their travels. It's a simple way to become a more considerate traveller, and to help protect our planet, people, and wildlife.

The foundation works with travel businesses to minimise their footprints in every aspect possible, and to empower our guests to easily check off all items on the list by making a sustainable travel experience accessible to everyone.

1. Do your research

· Choose companies that have a commitment to responsible travel and to minimising the footprint of their offices and operations

· Consider a destination in need of tourism

· Travel to popular destinations in the off-season

· Request your travel documents be sent to you electronically rather than printed and mailed

· Research and learn local customs and traditions

2. Be prepared

· Pack a reusable water bottle or personal water filter

· Pack a reusable bag for shopping

· Bring your own toiletries in reusable bottles

· Consider offsetting your flight - it's cheaper than you think

· Consider group travel to reduce carbon emissions for in–destination transportation

3. Be mindful while travelling

· Refuse single–use plastic and recycle when this cannot be avoided

· Eat and shop locally to support the community

· Purchase locally made souvenirs (preferably handmade) and pay a fair price

· Avoid any purchase of wildlife products such as ivory

· Do not ride animals that ought not to be ridden

· Request that sheets and towels not be changed every day. For short stays, keep for the entire duration

· Walk, bike, or use public transport when possible

· Take shorter showers (avoid baths)

· Turn off all lights, heat/AC, and TV when you leave your room

· When in use, keep AC at a moderate temperature

· Honour local customs and immerse yourself in the local culture

4. Upon return

· Share your learnings with friends and family

· Take action and donate to an organisation or make a plan to volunteer



The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit initiative between TTC's travel brands, including Contiki, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Adventure World Travel, AAT Kings, Uniworld and more. It supports sustainable tourism projects in more than 280 communities worldwide, including the Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, New Zealand's National Kiwi Hatchery, and Sustainable Coastlines.

