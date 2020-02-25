Sally Blyth flies Prague to Munich on Lufthansa LH1689

The plane:

A Bombardier CRJ900 operated by Lufthansa CityLine, a subsidiary of Lufthansa. Very smart and clean, it looked and felt brand new.

Class: Economy.

Advertisement

My seat: 24A – a very comfortable window seat one row from the back of the plane. Avoid seats 25C&D in the very back row on the right when seated – strangely, there is no window on that side, but there is for 25A&B.

How full? Plenty of spare seats throughout the aircraft which ensured hassle-free entry and exit and a peaceful flight.

Fellow passengers: Europeans – mostly Czechs and Germans. Plus my group of 17 Kiwis (I'm a tour leader).

Flight time: Scheduled as a 50-minute flight, ours actually ended up taking just 35 minutes.

Luggage: 23kg checked baggage.

Service: Excellent. We were given a delicious snack bar as we entered the plane and were also offered tea, coffee and water halfway through the flight – an unexpected and pleasant surprise, bearing in mind how short the flight was.

Entertainment: No time for that!

Food and drink: We didn't think there'd be time, but there was, as mentioned above.

Advertisement

Airport experience: Prague airport wasn't busy, check-in was easy and friendly, and there was no problem getting our bags checked all the way through to NZ. Some were over the 23kg limit for this short-haul leg but that wasn't a problem. One of the ladies in my group required a wheelchair and was escorted to the plane without issue.

The bottom line: Without doubt, the best ultra-short flight I've done in 40+ years of travel. Everything was outstanding – swift, streamlined and 100 per cent pleasant, with great views.