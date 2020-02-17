Deal of the week: Make the pilgrimage

Make the one-hour drive from Nusa Dua to one of Bali's key temples, Tanah Lot, which is built atop a rocky outcrop amid crashing waves. It's famous for its striking silhouette in the setting sun. A sunrise visit is the best way to avoid the inevitable crowds. Seven nights at the five-star Nusa Dua Beach Hotel and Spa and return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland are priced from $2709pp, twin-share. Travel from Wellington or Christchurch for this package starts at $2869pp. Book by February 24. Travel from June 20 to July 14 or from September 1 to October 24.



Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Maggiore attraction

Get to know the balmy Lake Maggiore, on the very edge of Alpine Switzerland. A 14-day "Italy's Best" tour is priced from $3203pp, twin-share, and includes all accommodation with breakfasts, transport, several dinners and entry to attractions and activities. The itinerary begins in Rome and heads to Pisa, Montecatini, Florence, La Spezia, Genoa, Milan, Lake Maggiore, Verona, Venice, Ravenna, Assisi, Pompeii, Sorrento Coast and Capri, before returning to Rome. Book by February 28.

The tour departs on selected dates between July5and October 25. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz





A Gander in Melbourne

The true story of the residents of the Canadian town of Gander who housed and fed 7000 airline passengers diverted during the terrorist attacks of September 11 in 2001 is now an uplifting musical. Currently being performed in Melbourne, Come from Away is described as "positive and upbeat" in its celebration of the Gander residents. Two nights at Ibis Melbourne Little Bourke Street and an A-Reserve ticket to the evening performance of Come from Away on a Tuesday, Thursday or Sunday are priced from $345pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. There are options to upgrade and extend your stay. Book by March 1. Travel now through to March 7.



Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or helloworld.co.nz



A Kind of magic in Melbourne

Harry Potter fans, young and not-so-young, will relish the chance to see the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, in a live stage show. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is already a record-breaking and multi-award-winning production. Get an A Reserve ticket to the show, playing exclusively in Melbourne's Princess Theatre, and two nights' accommodation, priced from $629pp, twin-share. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Valid for travel until September 30.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz



Southern Comfort

Journey from New Orleans to Atlanta on a 10-day Southern Stars tour which includes two nights of glamping beneath the stars in the Great Smoky Mountains. Book by February 27 and save up to 10 per cent — the package will start at $2421pp. Highlights include a walking tour through the French Quarter, sampling beignets, and listening to the sounds of southern jazz. Seven nights' hotel accommodation and two nights in luxurious tents are included, as are many meals, transport, guides and a trip manager.

Contact: your own travel agent or Contiki, 0508 266 8454 or contiki.com



