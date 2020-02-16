The Great Barrier Reef is a must-see destination for many cruisers. Here's how to make the most of your time on the reef when you're arriving by ship.

When to go

Cruise ships call at the Great Barrier Reef year-round. Weather-wise, the best time to visit is May to November as this avoids cyclone season, stinger season, and Queensland's hottest weather.

However, these dates fall outside Australia's peak cruise season which can limit your choice of ships and itineraries. Decide which is more important – cooler weather or more choice – and book accordingly.



How to choose the best Great Barrier Reef tour

The most popular ports for visiting the Great Barrier Reef are Airlie Beach and Cairns. If your cruise visits both, it is best to book your reef tour at the first port of call. This way, if the ship cannot dock or the tour is cancelled due to poor weather, you can rebook for the second port of call.

Due to the time most ships arrive and depart, you will usually be limited to the ship's shore excursions at these ports. These tours cost much more than booking the same trip independently but guarantee you will not miss the ship as the captain will wait for ship's tour boats that return late.

The exception to this is if you book with a line like Celebrity Cruises which overnights in Cairns on select itineraries. An overnight stay makes it possible to book independent half-day shore excursions with an operator such as GBR Helicopters or spend time snorkelling off the beach at nearby Fitzroy Island.

What to bring and wear on your tour

It is easy to get sunburnt on a Great Barrier Reef day trip, especially if you choose to sit on the top deck to enjoy the beautiful view. Bring plenty of sunscreen and remember to apply it regularly, even in winter – plus sunglasses, a hat and shirt with sleeves to protect your arms.

If you are visiting the Great Barrier Reef during stinger (jellyfish) season, you will need to wear a stinger suit. Most tour operators supply stinger suits for free or you can hire one for a nominal charge.

If you are prone to seasickness, take medication before your tour departs so you can fully enjoy your time on the reef.

Don't arrive scared

The only sharks you are likely to see at a busy Great Barrier Reef snorkel site are small reef sharks which are extremely timid and tend to flee when they see people in the water. In fact, it can be pretty special seeing a reef shark in the distance when you are snorkelling, as they are notoriously shy.

Ask for help if you need it

Most day trip operators provide complimentary flotation devices such as buoyancy vests or pool noodles. If you tire easily or need a little extra help to stay afloat, using a pool noodle is a good idea.

Some companies offer guided snorkelling trips where an instructor leads you (or can even tow you) around the reef while pointing out interesting things and making sure you are feeling safe and comfortable in the water.