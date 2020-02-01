Summer in Iceland's capital is a long, light multicultural day of delight.

When to go

Summer days are not exactly warm - around 13C - but the days are long and light. Winter offers the best chance of catching the Northern Lights, even if the temperatures are around 0C.

Getting there is a two-stop affair — either head to LA direct on AirNZ then hop on Iceland Air to fly to Reykjavik, or jet into the UK and fly with Ryanair , IcelandAir , Wow Air , BA or easyJet .



Stay here

Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Natura on the harbour is stylish, with a spa and comfortable, modern rooms. Doubles from 130 euros ($220) including breakfast. For something more affordable yet still central, try Kex Hostel , which has a great atmosphere and bar, and doubles for 45 euros ($76).

Walk here

Enjoy pretty Lake Tjornin to appreciate the relaxed ambience and bird life — the adjacent town hall doubles as an exhibition space and tourist office. The harbour has traditional fishing boats, chic cafes, and the striking, light-filled Harpa Concert Hall. Stroll along Laugavegur, where you will find cafes, shops and bars. End at the city's most distinctive landmark, the 75m-tall Hallgrimskirkja church.

See this

The handsome National Gallery , set in a former factory along the harbour, constantly rotates pieces — mainly paintings and sculptures — from its vast collection of 19th and 20th century Icelandic artworks. Most of the country's leading artists, including Johannes Kjarval and Sigurjon Olafsson, are on display.

Hallgrimskirkja church in the center of Reykjaivk, Iceland. Photo / 123 RF

Try this

Take the lift to the top of

for excellent views over the city and beyond to the ocean and Mount Esja. Entry is 8 euros ($14).

Shop here

Stroll along Laugavegur, with dozens of excellent indie boutiques as well as a few chains. Pick up some quirky gifts and home decor at the excellent Hrim at No 25 .

Drink here

Beer lovers will enjoy Skuli Craft Bar , which has around 12 selected beers on tap, plus bottled options from local and international microbreweries. From 8 euros ($13) a bottle. The wood-and-brick interior is cosy and you'll strike up conversations with locals in no time.

Eat here

Snaps Bistro is a great spot, serving everything from sandwiches and moules frites to steaks and locally caught fish (mains about 28 euros ($47). The weekend brunches are great, and the bar knocks up a mean cocktail too.

Off the map

Laugardalslaug — in the northeast of the city — has a sprawling swimming complex with a large, heated outdoor pool and hot tubs, botanical gardens and zoo.

