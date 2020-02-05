Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it count down the world's best destinations to see drag shows.

Thanks to TV shows such as Ru Paul's Drag Race and New Zealand's own House of Drag, going to see drag performances is increasing in popularity as a super-fun night out. Here are some of the best cities in the world to give a show a go.

1. Auckland

In our opinion, the best place to see drag is right here in little old New Zealand. Before the tall-poppy syndrome kicks in, let us tell you why … New Zealand drag queens have a great reputation of being lovely and friendly, and you can't hate people who are so nice.

Don't be completely fooled however, as Kiwi queens can surprise you with oodles of shade. Pair that with a dazzling show, size 16 stilettos, and plenty of blush and you have brilliant entertainment.

The best place to experience drag in New Zealand is our theatre Caluzzi Cabaret in Auckland. It's been going for 24 years and is probably the most fun and entertaining place ever.

2. Melbourne

Coming in at No 2 is Melbourne. It's a very artistic city and that's true for the drag performers too. It's a place full of crafty queens, so if you want a six-foot wig made from foam, this is the place to go.

There are also home-to-drag legends like Philmah Bocks and Art Simone. Melbourne just puts on a great show with events like "Lip-Sync for Your Pint" and "Bitches with Balls" – how can you not love it?

3. Los Angeles

LA is the place to be … on a Monday night. I have never had a better start to my week than at LA's The Abbey Club, in West Hollywood. It's a must and if you walk across the road you will find a little cabaret theatre with RuPaul's Drag Race superstars Raven and Chad Michaels. Stunning makeup and show concepts, LA is the home of big-budget drag.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, Oxford Street. Photo / Destination NSW

4. Sydney

A drag 'where to' guide would not be complete without Sydney. It's the home of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and even though the bus left, the campness didn't. The performers there are extremely well polished, stunningly beautiful, and each year they also have the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. This year's Mardi Gras takes place from February 14-March 1. A stroll down Oxford St will give you lots of options for hilarious entertainment.

5. London

Home of the Queen. British drag performers are hilarious. The best thing about them is that they are all such characters. They're not worried about being the prettiest in the room or their dance moves, they're amazing performers who are gold on the mic. Get ready to laugh and be completely entertained.

House of Drag hosts Kita Mean and Anita Wigl'it. Photo / Supplied

Kita & Anita host House of Drag - season 2 now available on TVNZ OnDemand