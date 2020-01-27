A Life in Travel: Rhys Nicholson
Where was the first overseas trip you ever took, and what are your strongest memories from it?
When I was about 13 my dad took me to the US to meet some family we had over there. I reckon my strongest memory was buying fireworks for the Fourth of July off some Christians on the side of the road and one of them shooting into a tree and setting it on fire. The fireworks, not the Christians.
What was a standard family holiday like when growing up?
We didn't have loads of money so usually a coastal town during the off season. I've spent a lot of time on very cold beaches.
Who has most inspired your travels?
I travel a lot for work, so, money?
What is the greatest trip you've ever been on?
Last year I went to Palm Springs with my partner and we spent a week swimming, eating, drinking, antiquing and smoking legal weed. Ten out of 10.
And the worst?
For work, I once spent a couple of weeks going to mining towns in Western Australia. Don't recommend it. No thank you.
What's your approach to packing for an overseas trip?
I'm pretty basic when I pack. If it's a long-haul flight, I am more about the carry-on pack. I have a whole kit of things. Eye drops, electrolytes, skin cream, face wipes, water. It's mostly stuff to make me wet.
What is the destination that most surprised you — good or bad?
I didn't love Venice. Is that crazy? Granted I was there in the touristy time of year. Too many people being rude to everyone.
Where was your most memorable sunrise/sunset?
Edinburgh when I was 21. Top of a mountain early in the morning coming down from a whole bunch of drugs. Ah, youth.
What's the first thing you do when you get home from a long trip?
I always put on a load of washing and then, this probably sounds insane, I bake something. I always miss having my own kitchen.
What do you miss most about home when you travel?
I have a really great bed. And a bath. Oh and my fiance. I probably should have said him first, right?
Where is the one destination you must see before you die, and why?
I would LOVE to spend a bunch of time in Japan. I could pretty happily eat myself to death there.
What's your favourite thing about travel?
Food. Once in France, I ate a steak from a cow that had been raised in a massive field where it was fed beer and cereal every day. God, I love food.
Rhys Nicholson headlines No Homo — Queer Comedy: Pride Edition on Friday February 14, as part of the Auckland Pride Festival 2020. aucklandpride.org.nz