Kyrgyzstan's has placed high hopes on using its national headgear to get ahead in the international tourism market.

The Kalpak – a distinctive piqued cap worn by Kyrgyzstani men – has been awarded the status of Unesco intangible heritage item.

"This gives the international community a chance to get to know our mountainous country," Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Tourism Minister Maksat Uulu Damir told AFP.

The bell-shaped hat, which is normally adorned with black and white motifs has an upturned black rim.

The white hats symbolise the snow-capped mountains of the central Asian country and has a national holiday in its honour.

The folk dress is very striking, but the Kyrgyzstanis take the hat very seriously.

In 2017 a scandal involving one of the hats being placed on a dog prompted international outrage.

The country's parliament is currently tabling a law that will make disrespecting the beloved cap a crime.

In 2017, about 1.3 million tourists visited Kyrgyzstan according to export.gov.

Unesco defines the special award of "intangible cultural item" as things that are "important to preserve for future generations... [such as] songs sung and stories told".

Unesco recognises its work as the preservation of these artefacts that require "active effort to safeguard".