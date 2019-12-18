Kyrgyzstan's has placed high hopes on using its national headgear to get ahead in the international tourism market.
The Kalpak – a distinctive piqued cap worn by Kyrgyzstani men – has been awarded the status of Unesco intangible heritage item.
"This gives the international community a chance to get to know our mountainous country," Kyrgyzstan's Deputy Tourism Minister Maksat Uulu Damir told AFP.
The bell-shaped hat, which is normally adorned with black and white motifs has an upturned black rim.
The white hats symbolise the snow-capped mountains of the central Asian country and has a national holiday in its honour.
The folk dress is very striking, but the Kyrgyzstanis take the hat very seriously.
In 2017 a scandal involving one of the hats being placed on a dog prompted international outrage.
The country's parliament is currently tabling a law that will make disrespecting the beloved cap a crime.
In 2017, about 1.3 million tourists visited Kyrgyzstan according to export.gov.
Unesco defines the special award of "intangible cultural item" as things that are "important to preserve for future generations... [such as] songs sung and stories told".
Unesco recognises its work as the preservation of these artefacts that require "active effort to safeguard".