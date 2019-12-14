The school holidays are just around the corner so I thought I'd ask some Kiwi kids about their favourite places for a holiday, or day trip. Naturally, swimming featured a lot as it's an essential part of summer in this part of the world, but there are a couple of non water-related joys in there too. Hopefully you'll find some inspiration as we head into those long days of "relaxation" with our families and look for ways to avoid the catch cry "can I have some screen time?"

Nelson

They make cool peanut butter in Nelson at Pic's and have super nice staff. It shows you everything, not just giant machines but how it works and tells you how to make peanut butter and you get to try. everything. Pic and his dog Fido are awesome too.

Cody Neate, age 8

Rangitata Gorge

I love going to the waterholes at the gorges on a hot day. They are deep and the water is so cold! It's great for splashing in, there's bush all around and it feels a bit secret. Swimming is the best.

Logan, age 10.

Caroline Bay

Caroline Bay Park in Timaru. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Little penguins live at Caroline Bay and we go swimming there. There's a big playground and we go to the carnival at Christmas time. My favourite thing is the merry-go-round.

Greta Waldie, age 5

Ohakune

Ohakune in summer isn't just a little ski town. The old coach road biking trail is equally as breathtaking. You can hire bikes there. It takes hours but every turn you take feels like an accomplishment.

Theo Meek, age 12.

Muriwai Beach

Waves crashing against the rocks at Muriwai Beach provide great entertainment. Photo / Brett Phibbs

At Muriwai beach you can have so much fun, like you can wait until the tide goes out so you can go explore the rock pools and the "geyser" [big blow hole in the rocks]. A good way to wait is to go and explore the awesome, massive sand dunes. Another great way to have an extra exciting experience is to go boogie boarding or surfing, and if you're cold you can warm up by rolling in the black sand.

Jack Hughes, age 8.

Raglan

Raglan's black sand beaches are a favourite for many kids.

I like going to Raglan because there's only black-sand beaches. What's special about the black sand is the iron in the sand. You can bring a magnet and all the sand sticks to it. I love the camping ground because it's basically a tiny separate island with water all around and you can play on the playground, the bike track or walk across the bridge and go into town.

Arabella King, age 9.

Coromandel

Hahei on the Coromandel Peninsula. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Hahei Campground is the best place in the world because when I arrive all my camping friends are waiting at the entrance for me. It's a special place for me because I can say "bye" to Mum and Dad and bike all day with my friends to the rope swings, the shop and the tree stump to hang out. It is so easy to make new friends! In Hahei there is no routine and we can stay up late playing spotlight.

Tom Williams, age 12.

Christchurch

I like going to the Margaret Mahy Playground and play on the swings, sandpit, slide and water playground. But my favourite is the Flying Fox. It goes really fast and I love it! My little sisters love the swings, they love it when I push them really, really high!

Kaitlyn Yardley, age 6.

Whakatane

I really recommend Whakatane because Ohope Beach is amazing. I play around in the water with my sister for ages. I spend time with my grandparents. If you are there, go to Julian's Berry Farm. It is good for picking berries of all sorts and is very kid-friendly with a big playground and a basketball court. You also can get real fruit icecream and delicious food.

Hugo Mollgaard, age 10.

Waipu

Waipu Cove in Northland.

My favourite place in New Zealand is Waipu Cove. The water is beautiful and the waves are good for boogie boarding and surfing. The rock pools always have cool things in them. There's a great restaurant called The Cove that serves the BEST pancakes.

Zach Petley, age 11.

Nelson

In the summer holidays, I love mountain biking in Nelson. Codgers is just up the road and my favourite tracks are Ivy Line, Hulk Hogan and Fireball. I like them cause they're fun and different to each other. I also love swimming in the black hole, up the Maitai River. Dad says we have some of the best mountain biking in NZ here.

Archie Weaver, age 11.