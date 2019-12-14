Family comes in all shapes and sizes, and different destinations and styles of travel suit some better than others. There are so many factors to consider - cost, flight times, boredom factor (especially for older kids) and, of course, trying to make it a holiday parents enjoy too. Alexia Santamaria has some suggestions for different ways to travel, depending on the shape of your tribe.

READ MORE:

• Family travel: How to keep the kids healthy on holiday

• Premium - Family travel: The best new attractions for family holidays from Australia to America

• Premium - Family travel: Holidays in Japan with kids

• Premium - Family travel: Waitangi verdict - 'super awesome'

Family with young kids

Travelling overseas with young children is challenging to say the least. Different temperatures, water types and food can play havoc with their systems and long flights can turn otherwise sane parents into deranged individuals looking longingly at the emergency exit.

Enter the Pacific Islands. Short flights, swimming pools, kids' clubs and plenty for little ones to do equals an easy holiday for mum and dad - cocktails help too. Fiji is, of course, very popular for those looking for a resort holiday where they can relax in the sun and the kids are occupied (Fijian nannies are the kindest, most generous people on the planet).

Most large resorts have restaurants onsite, so there's no need to travel for food if you don't want to and if your kids are at the age where all they want to do is play in a pool all day, you're sorted.

Rarotonga is often the choice for those looking for a self-catering holiday (there are resorts there as well, of course). Many families with young kids like to rent a holiday house, shop at the markets and cook where they are staying as an affordable option. There are also more than 100 places to eat in Rarotonga so you don't have to cook every night and kids love playing on beautiful white-sand beaches.

Solo Parents

There are lots of factors that come into play here. A single income can mean less budget for holidays (definitely not always the case) and the style of holiday will depend on whether the solo parent is looking for a bit of peace, or would actually like to chat to others of the same age.

Advertisement

If it's the latter, holiday parks in New Zealand can work really well. They range from pretty basic, to elaborate affairs with swim-up bars and waterslides and most have choices of tents, cabins with shared facilities or motel units. Kids can make friends without you worrying, and there are often games rooms, kayaks, pedal carts, giant jumping pillows, sports gear and so many other activities that don't involve any - or minimal - extra cost, or the need to leave the park.

Kiwi holiday camps like Kai Iwi Beach Holiday Park offer heaps of kids' fun. Photo / Stuart Munro

It's an opportunity for a bit of downtime for mum or dad and the communal areas can provide the opportunity to talk to bona fide adults whose conversational repertoire extends beyond Fortnite, Blume Dolls and Harry Potter invisibility cloaks.

For all the same reasons, resorts can be a great option when travelling overseas.

Guided tour companies, such as Intrepid Travel are now offering itineraries for solo-parent families - a great way for you, and your kids, to meet new people while someone else takes responsibility for all the travel arrangements.

Parents with teens

With teens, it's less about the way of holidaying and more the destination you need to get right if everyone is to have fun. Older kids are nearly adults so flying isn't a big drama, especially with an endless supply of movies and games to entertain in flight.

Popular destinations for this demographic are LA and Hawaii and - depending on hobbies and interests - Bali and Japan too.

LA has all the theme parks and movie action you could want and is also great for sports fans (the Dodgers, the Lakers, the Kings and the Rams all call the City of Angels home). Plus there are beaches and shopping and any kind of food you can imagine.

Advertisement

The roller coaster at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Hawaii provides the perfect balance between laidback Pacific island holiday and big-brand American culture - swimming, surfing, hiking or watersports one day then shopping and eating the next. History fans will be fascinated with Pearl Harbour.

Bali has significant beach allure too and is particularly popular with health and social media-loving teens - every turn provides a pretty smoothie bowl or gorgeous sunset for Instagram. Japan will please most - especially those who love that mad Harajuku-style pop culture they do so well. The modern vibrant energy of Tokyo contrasted with the ancient history of places such as Kyoto will impress even the most sullen of inbetweeners.

Multigenerational families

Ocean cruising is gaining popularity every year, as anyone who lives in any port town will tell you. This is a great option for holidays where grandparents, parents and kids are involved, as it encompasses all levels of activity and varied interests. The new breed of megaships have Broadway-style shows, sport competitions, thrill rides, surf simulators, skydiving, glow in the dark laser tag, waterslides, bumper cars and a raft of other activities on board to amuse kids. Active grandparents won't want to miss out but if they are feeling tired, they can enjoy the peace and quiet on the ship for the day. It's a wonderful way for everyone to do what they want but all in the same place - and hopefully with less chance of a family fallout.

A cruise is a perfect family holiday. Photo / Getty Images

Parents with primary-school kids

It's easy holidaying with primary-school kids. They're not too cool to be seen with you and they don't need their backsides wiped or a nap every five minutes. Although places like the Gold Coast are popular for their irresistible beach and theme-park combo, Asia is also perfect for kids this age. Eating out and getting around is affordable, there's plenty of shopping and pop-culture fun - and in bigger centres there are so many activities for kids their age. Think Hong Kong for Disneyland, Singapore for Universal Studios and Malaysia for Legoland. Asian countries will also often have a nearby beach option if the bright lights of the big city get too much. Closer to home, places like Rotorua, Queenstown and the Far North hold lots of active fun for this age group and Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin have some wonderful indoor spaces like Te Papa, Turanga and the Otago Museum Science Centre for interactive fun.