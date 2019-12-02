Deal of the week: Music to your ears

An eight-day Enchanting Danube river cruise blends the charming countries of Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. The discounted price for seven nights' accommodation on board the majestic S.S. Maria Theresa starts at $3659pp. All on-board meals, unlimited beverages, six days of fully-hosted excursions and the services of a cruise manager are included. Highlights include lunching with a local family at their farm in Linz, learning about the world's most expensive spice from the only saffron grower in the Wachau Valley and the Vienna Art History Museum. Save up to 30 per cent off next year's departures by booking your cruise by January 3.

Contact: your own travel agent or Uniworld, 0800 484 333 or uniworld.com



Discover Portugal

Home to many of history's great explorers, Portugal is a country rich in charm, culture and colour. Trace the Atlantic coastline as you travel from the bustling streets of Lisbon to the wine cellars of Porto. A week-long Portuguese adventure is discounted for departures between April and November.

Priced from $1049pp, twin-share, this coach tour will treat you to spectacular coastal views, seaside cities, food and many optional activities.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Icy Wonderland

Pack your fleecy jacket and beanie for a seven-night cruise from Juneau to Sitka in Alaska aboard Wilderness Explorer in June next year.

Priced from $9179pp, twin-share for an Outside Cabin, all meals, many beverages, trips ashore, presentations, entry fees to attractions and guides are included. The itinerary includes Glacier Bay National Park, Icy Strait, Chichagof Island, Peril Strait, Krest of and Nakwasina Sounds. Book by December13 to secure considerable savings or by January 31. The cruise departs from Juneau on June 20.

Contact:

helloworld Travel, 0800 808 040 or

Colour of Vancouver

Autumn is a beautiful time to holiday in Vancouver. Return Air New Zealand fares and four nights' four-star accommodation are priced from $2639pp, twin-share, from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Daily continental breakfasts are included.

Book by close of business on December 9. Travel between September 1 and 28.

Contact:

Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or

Rock out in Sydney

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock the Musical is a fun performance which follows Dewey Finn, a failed rock star turned teacher at a prestigious prep school, where his students vie for the Battle of the Bands top title. See the Wednesday matinee and spend two nights in Sydney at the Ibis Sydney World Square, priced from $365pp, twin-share. Airfares from New Zealand can be arranged. There are options to upgrade your accommodation and extend your stay. Book by February 13.

Travel between December 14 and 29 or between January 2 and 23.

Contact: helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz

