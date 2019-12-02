In shocking footage, the moment people were thrown from a rogue Thai amusement ride has been captured and shared online.

In a video shared by bystander, twitter user @IamThai_Siam shared footage of "children thrown into the air" from the Crazy Wave fun ride.

The ride was part of a Winter Fair organised by the Pibulwitthayalai School in Lop Buri.

Six people were injured by the ride, including Children. Photo / Supplied, IAMTHAI_SIAM

According to the Bangkok Post the ride's operator had forgotten to secure fastenings that hold passengers in place.

Local police said they discovered the incident stemmed from the failure to perform a safety check on the ride after its operator forgot to lock the lap bars.

Children were flung from the ride after the safety fittings were not properly fastened. Photo / Supplied, IAMTHAI_SIAM

Six people, including children were thrown from the ride. Among them was a 13-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg.

Royal Thai police told the Post they were still interviewing witnesses and the investigation is still ongoing.

Crazy Wave: The ride was in operation at a fun fair in Lop Buri. Photo / Supplied, IAMTHAI_SIAM

The incident which happened in front of fair goers , many of whom were filming the ride, has been widely shared on social media.