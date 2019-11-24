We may be on the bottom of the Mapamundi but that hasn't stopped New Zealand being top of the rankings in a survey asking tens of thousands of travellers for their favourite destination.

The Telegraph Travel Awards has named Aotearoa as its top destination for the seventh year on a trot.

The survey took into account the travel plans and recent trips of Telegraph readers to award the rather grandiose title of "Greatest Country on Earth" once more to New Zealand.

Oliver Smith, Online Travel Editor for the Telegraph said that "combination of familiarity and escapism may explain its appeal."

Advertisement

While New Zealand couldn't be located any further from their readership, it's a perennial favourite with Brits, saying the country "feels like a home from home – just that little bit nicer."

While New Zealand has enjoyed its top spot since 2012, it appears there may be challenges from elsewhere in the rankings.

After a magnificent Rugby World Cup and in anticipation of next year's Tokyo Olympics, Japan has risen three places to the second favourite.

Meanwhile the UK tourists' "special relationship" with America continues to slide further down the rankings.

Before being supplanted by New Zealand, the US was the favourite tourist destination in 2011. However, it slid annually out of the top 10 to finish 24th in this year's rankings.



The US's tarnishing appeal as a holiday destination is in line with the WTO's falling visitor numbers. However, this may have less to do with a Trump Slump but instead other destinations' rising popularity.

The exotic and previously difficult-to-get-to destinations of Bhutan, Georgia, Madagascar and Uzbekistan were among a list of countries breaking into the top 50 for the first time.

In plum last position was Moldova.

This is the best country in the world, according to our esteemed @Telegraph Travel readers, as voted for in our #TeleTravelAwards.



Do you agree?https://t.co/p79lqGw3Ld — Telegraph Travel (@TelegraphTravel) November 20, 2019

Favourites: Telegraph Travel Awards 2019

1 New Zealand

Advertisement

2 Japan

3 Maldives

4 Bhutan

5 South Africa

. . .

136 Puerto Rico

137 Venezuela

138 US Virgin Islands

139 Belarus

140 Moldova