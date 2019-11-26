Adele Thurlow gets an all-encompassing look at the diverse delights of the Nelson Tasman region.

ON TOUR

Abel Tasman Eco Tour

An absolute guru in the field of marine biology and immensely passionate about Nelson Tasman marine preservation, Stew Robertson knows exactly how to create an unforgettable experience for his tour passengers beyond the magic of Abel Tasman's golden sands, lush native forests, crystal-clear waterways and thriving marine environment.

Ecology and environmental protection underpin Stew's ethos for his business, Abel Tasman Eco Tours, which means not only does he know where and when to find a pod of Hector's dolphins,

WILD ADVENTURES

WALK IT OUT

REST AND REFUEL