A plane passenger has shared the "disgusting" moment the person behind rested their bare feet on her headrest.

A woman posted a selfie on Reddit, showing herself frowning as the stranger's two dirty feet hang above her head.

"This is the one thing I am most worried about before getting on a plane," she wrote.

The anonymous post has since gone viral, with many commenting on how gross the stranger's act was.

"I think we should just ban other passengers," one person wrote.

Another added: "Ew those are some dirty a** feet."

One asked: "That is so wrong and I'm not sure how it can be comfortable for the person doing it??"

Others told her to advise the flight attendant instead of posting it on social media.

A passenger was left horrified by a stranger's dirty feet on her headrest. Photo / Reddit

"Just get up and tell them to stop and if they don't listen tell a flight attendant," one said.

"A flight attendant should stop this s*** before anyone has a chance to point this out," another wrote.

However, some gave her some sarcastic pointers just jabbing his foot with a needle, or even licking.

"I'd start just lightly scraping my fingers along the bottom of their feet. Make it as uncomfortable as possible ... they'd never do it again to anyone on a plane," one person said.

Another wrote: "Don't think I'd be scratching it directly under my head ... But maybe also licking my hand and rubbing it on their foot."

Someone had also shared their own story writing: "I was on a six-hour, overnight flight a couple months ago, someone up ahead was doing that. It was shut down by a flight attendant pretty quickly."