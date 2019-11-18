Shandelle Battersby checks into the newly refurbished Fairmont Singapore.

Getting there:

I arrived in Singapore by cruise ship and jumped in a cab from the reasonably close Marina Bay Cruise Centre but I could have easily taken the MRT from there to the City Hill or Esplanade stops, which are underneath the hotel.

Check-in experience: A serene experience in the elegant lobby with its beautiful enormous artwork behind the main desk. At the Fairmont's adjacent sister hotel, Swissotel The Stamford, you can self-check-in using Singapore's first biometric kiosks.



Room: A Fairmont Gold Harbour View Room, only a handful of months old, on the 23rd floor in the hotel's South Tower, with a private balcony and astonishing views of Marina Bay. Anyone who stays in a Fairmont Gold room has access to a newly renovated lounge on Level 25, which curves around the entire floor of the hotel's North Tower. A homely kitchen area with a clever marble induction plate is where you'll find breakfast each day and there are also complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres every evening.

Price: Rooms in the newly renovated South Tower start from SGD$399 (NZ$457).

The Fairmont Singapore is a serene experience. Photo / Supplied

What's in the neighbourhood?

There's a great dining precinct nearby called Chijmes. Fort Canning Park and the Singapore River are within walking distance and the adjoining Raffles City Shopping Centre is good for a wander and shopping. You could easily walk to the Merlion and around to Marina Bay Sands too; and the cultural neighbourhoods of Little India, Chinatown and Kampong Glam are a quick cab or MRT ride away.

Toiletries: A lovely range by New York City luxury perfume brand Le Labo.

Food and drink: Choose from more than a dozen outlets across both the Fairmont and Swissotel, including the one-Michelin-starred Jaan by Kirk Westaway, which is known for its reimagined British dining - think modern interpretations of UK favourites such as Eton Mess and fish 'n' chips - and Singapore institution Prego, an authentic Italian restaurant at street level that had one of the best buffet breakfasts I've ever laid eyes on. Catering for many ethnicities, the fruit presentation alone made me want to cry with joy.

The bed: Positioned directly in the centre of the room to maximise that million-dollar view, with a wireless charging device beside the bed as well as touch panels to control the lights and curtains.

Bathroom: Take your pick between a beautiful free-standing bath or the rain shower.

Facilities: Also shared with Swissotel are two lovely circular outdoor pools, the Willow Stream Spa (one of Asia's largest), a well-equipped gym, a Wellness Studio offering yoga, Pilates and barre classes and several outdoor tennis courts. The hotels are also known for their extensive shared conference facilities.

I loved: The little card at turn-down with the next day's forecast that detailed three of the ways to say good night in Singapore (Mandarin, Malay and Tamil) and the hot and cold water tap rather than a boring old kettle. There was also a reusable flask you could borrow for your stay.

Contact: Fairmont.com/singapore

Free wifi: Only in the Fairmont Gold rooms.

Perfect for: Being in the heart of the action while firmly in the lap of luxury.