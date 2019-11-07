It's November, 2019.

Ok Boomer is trending worldwide. The teens are talking back and mum and dad and grandpa all hate it. I am a millennial and just want this birb* to have a shot at bird of the year.

Just look at it. This bird would definitely egg Fraser Manning. Vote Bittern.

I am a stick.

No other bird can do this in NZ

Vote for the stick https://t.co/Aq3nJ61Jxv — #VoteBittern (@votebittern) October 21, 2019

Meanwhile, Noted Boomer the Terminator just met with one of his "heroes", the girl whose scowl galvanised the world, Generation Z's Greta Thunberg. Great timing.

It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @GretaThunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta! pic.twitter.com/3Q6ZuInJHY — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 4, 2019

Wholesome scenes, or so you'd think. Many were delighted, and pointed to Schwarzenegger's veganism and converted electric fleet.

Some people were appalled at the former Governor, who wrote about his private jet in his autobiography.

She is such a good little actress! — Jeff (@kewl1972) November 5, 2019

I came from the future to say: WTF ARNOLD? — Bino Mezenga (@ehciladabino) November 4, 2019

I could eat bacon wrapped steak, cooked on a gasoline-powered stove, for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, I'd still not come close to the carbon footprint of Arnold and Cameron.#JustSayin — Kim Sinkbæk Sørensen (@SinkbS) November 4, 2019

I for one, live in a glass house.

To stretch the metaphor, it seems that Arnie believes (as I do, and as 11,000 scientists do) that we may have to move houses, for the sake of our one and only planet.

No stones please.

Nah, it's just proof that it's never too late to learn and change. — Trash Buddha (@RoninSohei) November 5, 2019

*Birb, a twee, absurdist misspelling of bird used in internet slang. Now you know.