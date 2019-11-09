Choose well and reap heaps, writes Tiana Templeman.

Skip the single supplement in Norway with Hurtigruten, see the world or explore closer to home with Princess Cruises, save 30 per cent on Mekong voyages, or experience the best of the South Pacific with these tempting cruise deals.

Cruise the Galapagos Islands

Choose from a range of four-, five- or eight-day itineraries on boutique luxe expedition vessels and save thousands of dollars on selected departures with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. During these voyages you can participate in kayaking, snorkelling or diving, visit stunning beaches and encounter unique and friendly wildlife. These Galapagos

