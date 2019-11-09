Choose well and reap heaps, writes Tiana Templeman.

Skip the single supplement in Norway with Hurtigruten, see the world or explore closer to home with Princess Cruises, save 30 per cent on Mekong voyages, or experience the best of the South Pacific with these tempting cruise deals.

Cruise the Galapagos Islands

Choose from a range of four-, five- or eight-day itineraries on boutique luxe expedition vessels and save thousands of dollars on selected departures with a buy-one-get-one-free deal. During these voyages you can participate in kayaking, snorkelling or diving, visit stunning beaches and encounter unique and friendly wildlife. These Galapagos cruises are ideal for active travellers who enjoy immersing themselves in a destination. Prices start at $2038pp twin share including the buy-one-get-one-free discount.

eclipsetravel.co.nz

Evergreen Egypt

Book an eligible Evergreen 2020/21 Egypt, Israel or Jordan cruise tour and receive return flights for cruise and tour programmes of 15 days or longer or save $750pp when you book and pay a deposit on any tour of 14 days or less. Early payment discounts with additional savings of up to $857 per couple can also be combined with this deal.

evergreentours.com.au

Solo travellers special offer

Hurtigruten is making Norway more affordable for solo travellers by reducing the single supplement to zero on selected cruises. Voyages include the classic 11- and 12-night round-trip sailings from Bergen, which call at 34 ports, sail world-famous fjords and offer unforgettable scenery. Shorter one-way, six- and seven-night trips are also available. The list of voyages changes from month to month, based on occupancy so it is worth checking back if your preferred date isn't available in the first instance.

hurtigruten.com.au

Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen. Photo / Espen Mills

Sea the world

Choose your own adventure with this deal from Princess, which offers cruisers two different options. Opt for up to $1000 air credit per stateroom when you book a selected fly/cruise holiday to overseas destinations such as Alaska, Europe, or Japan. There is also the option to explore close to home in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the South Pacific with up to $400 onboard spending money per stateroom included in the deal. Bookings must be made by December 12.

princess.com

South Pacific Solstice

Save up to $2412 per stateroom on outside cabins and up to $3483 on balcony cabins with this 19-night cruise, fly, and stay package which includes a cruise departing Honolulu to Sydney aboard Celebrity Solstice on 28 September 2020, exploring Lahaina, Bora Bora, Papeete, Auckland and the Bay of Islands, all on-board meals and entertainment (excluding speciality restaurants), flight, hotel, transfers between the airport, hotel and port in Honolulu, and all port charges, government fees and air taxes.

cruising.com.au

Expedition Mekong

Save 30 per cent on selected Aqua Mekong river cruises in 2020. Eligible departure dates for this deal are available from May 1 to August 6. Choose from a three-night Discovery Cruise, four-night Explorer Cruise or seven-night Expedition Cruise.

aquaexpeditions.com