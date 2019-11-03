A teenage elephant has died from exhaustion after giving back-to-back tourist rides in the relentless Sri Lankan heat.

The elephant, named Kanakota, collapsed after constantly walking with his legs shackled while carrying a heavy, painful seat on his back.

When they're babies, elephants are taken from their mothers - often in the wild. Because they are valuable for this purpose, not only are babies illegally captured, their protective mothers are also often killed as they try to save their calves.

Researchers have found that elephants who are subjected to this
Researchers have found that elephants who are subjected to this "breaking" or "crush" process often develop post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo / Moving Animals

"Training" begins immediately. Baby elephants are tied down and tortured with bullhooks until their spirits are broken and they're willing to obey their "trainers" to avoid pain.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Campaigners have said the "entirely preventable" death of the 18-year-old (healthy Asian elephants tend to live for 45-60 years) should be a wake-up call to people not to ride elephants.

Yet even now a quick search for #elephantrides on Instagram shows Indonesia, Thailand, India and Sri Lanka, among other countries, keep up with the cruel practice.

View this post on Instagram

An Asian elephant in the tourist area of Sigiriya, Sri Lanka, chained at the neck and feet and beaten with a wooden stick. This poor elephant is forced to walk up and down the same street for hours on end in the blistering heat laden with tourists on its back. Despite their size, elephants’ backs are surprisingly fragile and not designed to bear such weight. Many tourists do not realise the torture elephants have to go through in order to become a tick on their bucket list. Please do not take part in this cruel elephant tourism when travelling abroad. Sign our petition to help end such brutality at www.stae.org #elephants #asianelephants #endangeredspecies #animalwelfare #animalcruelty #saynotoelephantrides #elephantlovers #wildlifecrime #srilanka #animalrights #ABTA #travelphotography #travelblog #ethicaltravel #travelsrilanka #elephantrides #elephanttrekking #charitytuesday #tuesdaythoughts #tuesdaytip

A post shared by Save The Asian Elephants (@stae_elephants) on

More than 3,000 elephants — including calves — are held captive in elephant tourist-attraction "orphanages" and "parks" across Asia, and the number is growing, according to new findings from World Animal Protection.

Kanakota, a male, had spent the last four years giving rides along the busy paved streets of Sigirya, walking alongside rushing traffic.

For between NZ$30 and $50 each, tourists can ride elephants in a journey that lasts up to an hour.

Locals who witnessed his last few tragic hours said Kanakota did three trips in one day after an exhausting parade the previous evening.

Then, saddled for a fourth ride, he refused to move. The tourists were escorted out of the seat, then Kanakota laid down and never woke up.

Photo / Ape Rata
Photo / Ape Rata

An investigation has been launched and while there is no official cause of death, campaigners have said the elephant died from exhaustion.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Their legs are chained and the soles of their feet are worn down by walking on the rough roads. Humans will sit on their backs in a seat that causes spinal damage to the elephant.

Because public awareness of cruelty to captive elephants has increased, many attractions are trying to dupe tourists by adding words such as "sanctuary," "rescue center," "refuge," and "retirement facility" to their names.

But the abusive training methods and deprivation are often the same.

Elephants are still tortured into compliance so they will follow the trainers' commands to let people ride, feed, touch, or bathe them.

What can you do?

Until tourists refuse to ride elephants, more of these gentle, sensitive, intelligent animals will suffer - you can help to spread awareness by sharing Kanakota's story.

Activists have been campaigning to enact a new animal welfare bill that will finally change the laws and offer animals the protection they need. You can voice your support by contacting the relevant officials. In this case, Sri Lankan officials.

In a survey of 13,000 people, one of the primary reasons travelers gave for wanting to go on elephant rides was their "love of animals."

Whatever part of the world you are in, don't be cruel to animals.

View this post on Instagram

Elephant Baths 🛀 🐘_ _ Meet Winona Lee, the sweetest and most playful little (big) elephant 😍🤗 Her motto “if I’m getting wet, you’re getting wet.” 💦 _ This was definitely an unforgettable moment! So much love and gratitude 💝 _ Fun facts: 🐘 _ _•Elephants are exceptionally smart creatures. They have the largest brain of any land animal, and three times as many neurons as humans._ _•Elephants are considered to be one of the world’s most empathic species._ _•Elephants have great memory. They never forget. Coincidentally, I never forget either 😜 Call me Janel-elephant 😂_ _ Thanks for capturing the moment: @michelledabbb 📸 #elephant #thailand #travel #yoga #love #elephantrides #elephantbath #animallovers #crueltyfree #elephanthospital

A post shared by Janel D 🦋 (@janeldab) on