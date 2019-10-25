Sonya Wilson, a self-described Fiordland obsessive - sets her compass for a long walk

The Milford Track begins where Lake Te Anau ends: in the middle of nowhere, up where the edges of the Earl and Wick mountain ranges collide. We arrive there by boat, 47 strangers and me, motoring face-first into the northerly with our jackets zipped up against the wind. I can't see a sign; there is nothing much at all to mark the start of Fiordland's most famous walk, just a silvering collection of timber banged together to make a wharf, 3000 sandflies - and the view:

