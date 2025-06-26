Vineyard landscape-Vineyard southwest of France-Sauternes-Loupiac Bordeaux France. Photo / Crystal Cruises

Circumnavigation of Antarctica | Ponant

Be part of history aboard one of the world’s most modern and luxurious icebreakers as it makes a ground (and ice) breaking journey. Departing from Ushuaia in January 2028, Le Commandant Charcot will spend 30 days sailing to Hobart and, after a two-day stop, will become the first luxury icebreaker to circumnavigate Antarctica. All up, you’ll cover 18,000km and be away for 64 days. You’ll also visit the French Southern and Antarctic Lands, remote Unesco islands that rarely appear on cruise itineraries. Start saving now as the price for this epic world-first cruise won’t be cheap but certainly will be worth it.

Waitlist available. ponant.com

Le Commandant Charcot. Photo / Joanna Marchi

Jewels of the Arctic – Greenland Solar Eclipse | Aurora Expeditions

Set sail for the midnight sun, with icebergs, polar bears and a solar eclipse to keep you entertained. Taking in the stunning coastlines of Norway and Greenland with ice, glaciers and wildlife to capture your attention, this 14-night journey on the Greg Mortimer is only available to 130 guests. The highlight? A front-row seat to the 2026 solar eclipse, guided by former Nasa astronaut Dr Sandra Magnus, who brings expert context to the magic in the sky.

From $41,975 p.p. twin share. aurora-expeditions.com

Former Nasa astronaut Dr Sandra Magnus. Photo / Aurora Expeditions

Grand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores | Viking Ocean Cruises

Sail under the endless light of a Nordic summer on this 35-night voyage from Amsterdam to New York. After slowly exploring the Norwegian coast up to Svalbard, the ship heads onwards to Iceland and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia before ending in New York. Thanks to the summer, you’ll be in glorious daylight for most of the trip too, allowing you to make the most of every picturesque town and breathtaking fjord. On board, expect refined dining, lots of included extras like daily high tea or educational lectures, along with the kind of service that anticipates your needs before you do.

From $35,215 p.p. twin share. vikingcruises.com

The lava cave Raufarholshellir, close to Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo / Viking Ocean Cruises

Grand South Pacific Expedition | Silversea

Dream of disappearing into the Pacific? Here’s your chance. Departing from Fremantle in Western Australia, this 76-night voyage on Silver Cloud visits 11 countries and 57 ports, from the dramatic Kimberley Coast to remote Easter Island and the stunning atolls of Raja Ampat. Plus, you’ll stop at seldom-visited ports in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Tahiti and the Solomon Islands. This all-inclusive voyage covers everything from dining, beverages, laundry and 24-hour butler service, to guided zodiac and kayak tours. The only thing you’ll need to pay extra for is souvenirs and treatments at the onboard spa.

From $89,900 p.p. twin share. silversea.com

Grand Voyage: South Pacific to Panama Canal & the Balearic Islands | Scenic Cruises

This epic all-inclusive 228-passenger yacht experience sets sail from Auckland for a journey that takes in tropical destinations like Fiji, Tahiti and the Caribbean, and includes guided zodiac excursions for in-depth exploration. You’ll also cross the international date line, complete a Transatlantic crossing, sail through the Panama Canal, and enjoy overnight stays in Papeete and Panama City before the 72-night voyage comes to an end in Barcelona.

From $94,600 p.p. twin share. Scenic.com.au

Scenic Eclipse Observation Terrace. Photo / Scenic

Aegean featuring Bodrum & Mykonos | Four Seasons Yachts

You think a floating Four Seasons hotel sounds dreamy? Wait until you see the route. This 14-night cruise takes you to the beautiful waters of the Aegean for a sun-filled trip around Turkey and Greece. You’ll explore charming little harbours, islands and bays like Gocek, Hydra, Chania and Cesme that aren’t visited by big ships or hordes of cruise tourists, before returning to the ship, which has only 95 suites and guest rooms and a stunning assortment of dining and wellness options mixed with next-level service. Just like a typical hotel stay, only breakfast is included in the room rate so prime your credit card to cover additional meals and drinks.

From $66,300 per suite. fourseasonsyachts.com

Northwest Passage – Through the Arctic Labyrinth | HX Expeditions

With a flexible itinerary designed to make the most of conditions on each day of the voyage, this 25-night journey through Canada and Alaska departs on August 14, 2026, and is a nature lover’s delight. Your adventure begins with an overnight stay in Reykjavik followed by a flight to Nuuk, Greenland where you’ll board MS Fridtjof Nansen. Combining luxury and adventure, the ship offers high-end accommodation and dining and a citizen science programme so guests can gain a deeper understanding of the Arctic region.

From $33,410 p.p. twin share. Travelhx.com