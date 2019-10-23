Boutique hotel The George, the only hotel in Christchurch with a one to one staff to guest ratio, has once again been named "New Zealand's Leading Boutique Hotel" at the 2019 World Travel Awards, held in Vietnam last week.

The Residence library. Photo / Supplied

The George held this title from 2006 to 2010 then again between 2012 and 2018. The Spire Queenstown nabbed the prize in 2011 in a rare upset.

The Residence Master. Photo / Supplied

"I am delighted that we have once again been recognised with this prestigious award," says Bruce Garrett, Managing Director of Brook Serene (The George is part of Brook Serene hotel group).

The Residence dining room. Photo / Supplied

"Full credit goes to our team who tirelessly devote themselves to delivering the best guest experience possible, and to our owners for having faith in us and providing the tools necessary to get the job done."

The Garden Loft. Photo / Supplied

Voted for by over 150,000 travel agents globally, these awards are considered to be among the very highest accolades in the travel industry, so it is no small accomplishment that The George has held this ranking, almost unbroken, since 2006.

The Residence. Photo / Supplied

The World Travel Awards were launched 26 years ago to acknowledge and recognise excellence in the Travel and Tourism industry worldwide.