Sudima Hotels take top honour in tourism awards

Starting as a family business, Sudima has expanded rapidly, with four properties in Auckland, Rotorua and Christchurch, including the recently opened Sudima Christchurch City. Two more will open in Auckland City and Kaikōura in 2020.
Sudima properties are designed to be accessible to all, regardless of physical ability.
It was first hotel group in New Zealand to be awarded a carboNZero certification. Its environmental efforts extend to its suppliers, who are selected for their commitment to sustainability.
Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts says creating a tremendous staff culture has been integral to Sudima's success.
"The judges described Sudima chief executive Sudesh Jhunjhnuwala as a visionary in his people approach which is best summed up as 'look after your people and they look after your business'.
The results were showing in Sudima's exceptionally strong staff retention rates, Roberts says.
Sudima Hotels receives a prize valued at over $20,000, including $10,000 international air travel.
The NZME people's choice award for the second year in a row goes to Forgotten World Adventures. The business attracts travellers to a community well off the beaten track with its innovative use of a decommissioned rail track in the Taumarunui region.
It now offers rail cart journeys, jet boat and helicopter tours, and has opened a motel to encourage visitors to stay longer in the area.
Tourism's most prestigious individual honour, the Horwath HTL Sir Jack Newman Award, went to Glenys Coughlan, who has enjoyed a stellar career in tourism. Her roles have included high profile management positions at Air New Zealand, New Zealand Tourism Industry Association (now Tourism Industry Aotearoa), Positively Wellington Venues and Tourism Central Otago.
The Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award goes to Fergus Brown who over 40 years, has displayed an ''unwavering passion'' and enthusiasm for the tourism industry.
Currently chief executive of Holiday Parks New Zealand, his career has included roles across government, his own tourism business, and various sector and regional groups.
Roberts says this year's awards were extremely competitive, a reflection of a thriving industry that is providing economic, environmental and social benefits to New Zealand.