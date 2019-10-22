A French tourist traveling in French Polynesia was attacked by a whitetip shark which tore off her hands and ripped one of her breasts from her body, emergency services have revealed.

The 25-year-old mother was left critically injured in front of her family while on a whale-watching trip on Monday (local time).

The victim was rushed into land in Moorea, French Polynesia, where she was attended by paramedics.

The attack happened in French Polynesia while the woman and her family were on a whale-watching expedition. Photo / Getty Images

"I saw this woman who had no arms, the arm on the left side was hanging down and her hand was hanging. Her rib on her right-hand side was also swollen. It was a huge panic for everyone," one tourist told the local radio station, Radio 1.

The woman lost both of her hands in the attack as well as one of her breasts, Radio 1 reveals. She lost a lot of blood and was in serious condition.

According to the witness, the woman was conscious when she arrived on land and questioned why she was taken there if it was not a safe swimming location.

Whitetip sharks are known to rarely attack humans and prefer to swim in deeper oceans.

Shark attacks in French Polynesia are rare, with only 6 confirmed unprovoked attacks since 1580, according to the International Shark Attack File.