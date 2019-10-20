Cheap airfares are a no brainer until many clicks later you have to add endless add-ons.

One traveler did not put up with these extra costs and got creative.

A Phillipino woman turned up to the airport with 9kg of luggage, 2kg over the limit and she was not willing to pay an excess baggage fee.

Gel Rodriguez removed her heaviest items of clothing from her bag and layered each piece on top of one another.

Successfully, she reduced her bag by 2.5kg and waived paying the excess fee.

After checking in, Rodrigeuz posted a celebratory photo to Facebook to share how she managed to skip the extra costs.

Her post went viral with over 20,00 shares of her creative excess-baggage loophole.

The woman successfully made it through check-in without having to pay for excess luggage. Photo / Facebook

"I didn't want to pay the fee for the excess baggage because it was only 2kg. If I had known it would go viral, I would have posed better," Rodriguez told Vice.

"It was really hot. I don't recommend other people do it."

While this one woman successfully got through check-in obviously wearing multiple layers, last year a UK man was not so lucky.

The man traveling to Iceland was arrested after trying to wear 10 jackets and eight pairs of pants on his flight, reports LADbible.

Ground staff were unimpressed with his efforts to avoid paying for excess baggage and arrested him.