Tina Cross shares her top travel tips and memories of performing intimate European concerts

In my 44 years as a professional singer my work has provided some awesome travel opportunities. The first biggie was in 1979, a 5-week tour through the USA and Canada with the late Sir Howard Morrison and entourage, as part of a Tourism NZ promotional show. I was 20 and had never been further than Australia and didn't own a camera. That taught me a valuable travel lesson: Don't leave home without one.

