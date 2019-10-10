UK model and self-declared "ecowarrior" Daisy Lowe has been forced to defend her Instagram feed which is full of contradicting images of her posing with private jets while protesting for a cleaner future.

The eco-model was joined by a bevvy of celebrity activists who brought London to a standstill to highlight the dangers of man-made climate change.

Having hosted an event for the organising group behind the protests Extinction Rebellion some have branded her an eco-hypocrite for preaching "to change the course of history and save our planet" from behind a considerable carbon footprint from her jet set lifestyle.

Daisy Lowe claims she wants to 'help the planet' in spite of jet set lifestyle. Photo / Supplied

Among the model and social media influencer's posts prior to joining climate protests were photos of her posing in front of private jet on her way to Mexico to celebrate model Cara Delevigne's birthday.

Other incriminating gas-guzzling photos include promotions for private jet charter app Jetsmarter and Mercedes Benz.

Model Daisy Lowe is finding it hard to balance her Mercedez Benz partnership with personal politics. Photo / Supplied

When questioned by The Sun Online about the contradictory messages of the model's Instagram feed Lowe said "I'm just trying to help the planet, that's all."

On Sunday the model hosted a dinner for organisers of the Extinction Rebellion protests, including activist Tamsin Omond who used Monday's protests as a backdrop to her marriage to finance on Westminster Bridge.

Other "eco-luvvies" spotted at this week's protests included Ruby Wax and Steven Fry.

Sharing a photo alongside former Spice Girl Mel B to publicise this week's protests she wrote "Last night I had the honour of hosting an intimate dinner for all the people nearest and dearest to me to celebrate and be educated by @extinctionrebellion & @tamsinomond - it is a terrifying reality we live in but we have the power to change the course of history and save our planet."

"But you fly around in private jets!" one Instagram user remarked.

"I am sure you felt very virtuous," wrote another. "Are you vegan tho?"

Extinction Rebellion: Daisy Lowe held an event for the 'Rebellion' with Spice Girl Mel B. Photo / Supplied

"It's very hypocritical," politician Pauline Latham told the Sun. "They're telling people to do one thing and then doing another. They need to abide by their own rules. It's not right."

Among the other environmental faux pas spotted at the protest by environmentally minded nit-pickers was actress Juliet Stevenson, apparently arriving to the protest carrying a plastic bag.

Speaking at the protest, Stevenson insisted that those who were trying to belittle the cause by counting a celebrity's holidays were missing the point.

"Extinction Rebellion says that not everyone has to be a vegan or stop flying altogether if you need to be at work in New York or Dubai.

"That's a question for personal conscience.

"People are always going to hurl criticisms at any protest group. A hundred years ago the suffragettes were doing this.

"They were locked up, called criminals and trouble makers — now there's a plaque for them at the House of Commons. What side of history do you want to be on?"

Let ye who is without air-points hurl the first lump of coal.