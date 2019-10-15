Courtney Whitaker explores the complex history of Hotel Lutetia in Paris

Century-old cherubs dance across the ceiling as I sip my Jardin de Provence.

It is a medley of whisky, lemon, Lillet blanc, Chartreuse and herbs, and the flavours evoke feelings of a summer garden in the South of France. Except I'm actually in the Hotel Lutetia's Bar Josephine, and I am sitting below an intricately frescoed ceiling canopy of gardens, grapevines, laden fruit trees, and animals. And I'm not in the South of France, I am on the Rive Gauche in Paris.

The frescoes, by artist Adrien Karbowsky, date

