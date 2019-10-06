A pilot has revealed some of the not so secret jargon terms used between the pilots and crew in-flight.

Pilot Patrick Smith revealed what some of the phrases passengers typically hear on his website Ask The Pilot, The Sun reports.

Your pilots may say that they are "finishing up last-minute paperwork" before a flight takes off. While this typically means they checking flight plans and passenger numbers it can also mean that your flight may be delayed.

According to Smith, these tasks can take up to half an hour so be prepared to sit tight a little longer before take off.

Advertisement

Have you ever heard a pilot say "ground stop"? This means you're definitely in for a delay. Smith reveals that this means departures are going to be pushed back due to takeoff issues such as air traffic control.

Crosscheck is technical jargon used between flight attendants and pilots to ensure every crew member has done their tasks.

"In the cabin, flight attendants crosscheck one another's stations to make sure the doors are armed or disarmed as necessary," Smith revealed.

When you hear for the possibility of a "holding pattern" this could be bad news for your time schedule due to an external issue.

"Published holding patterns are depicted on aeronautical charts, but one can be improvised almost anywhere," Smith added.

The term air pocket can be used when sudden turbulence has occurred. This is typically dangerous for flight attendants and passengers who do not have their seatbelts fastened.

"Final approach" is self-explanatory. You are not far off landing.

"For pilots, a plane is on final approach when it has reached the last, straight-in segment of the landing pattern — that is, aligned with the extended centreline of the runway, requiring no additional turns or maneuvering," says Smith.

Advertisement

A pilot has revealed the secret codes and phrases pilots on his website Ask The Pilot. Photo / Getty Images

Other technical phrases include:

Mayday: The distress call for life-threatening emergencies.

Squawk: To sent your transponder your location to be identified on the radar.

Doors to Arrival: Often heard when the plane is landing - the emergency escape slides are disarmed.

MEL: An aircraft appliance is broken but it is not needed for safe flight.

Pan-pan: One level down from a mayday call.

Wilco: The pilot "will comply" with the message they have received.