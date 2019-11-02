If you're a woman considering going on safari in Kenya, I have two pieces of advice for you: do it, and wear a sports bra.

Those parks aren't meant for human comfort. They're wilderness, with wild animals and barely tamed landscape.

So prepare to be bumped, jostled, and bounced as your Jeep makes its way through the park. And prepare for it to be worth it when you see a pregnant lioness step out of the bushes, a magnificent sunset behind her.

Kenya, in East Africa, is home to all of the "Big Five" game animals that frequently attract tourists:

