A passenger returning to Dublin says he was forced to sit in a pool of her own urine for seven hours after being refused access to plane toilers.

The first leg of her journey an Air Canada Flight from Bogota, Colombia, to Toronto was delayed by two hours on the tarmac, preparing for takeoff.

The 26-year-old from Ireland told air stewards that she had to use the toilet, but was refused access again and again.

"I asked four times over a two-hour period if I could use the toilet and told a cabin crew member that it was an emergency and I was going to have an accident if they didn't let me use the toilet," she told Dublin Live.

Advertisement

"I was aggressively told to go to my seat and denied access to the bathroom eventually I had an accident," she said.

While the plane was stationary the desperate passenger left her seat and tried to use the cabin bathroom but crew barred her access to the toilets.

"I was aggressively told by who I assume was the head crew member to get back in my seat," said the traveller.

"I explained I had asked on several occasions to use the toilet and feared I was going to have an accident that I had already waited as long as I could but the plane wasn't taking off or taxiing.

"That's when the crew member named John screamed into my face 'get back into your seat now ma'am'."

Eventually the passenger, who could not hold on any longer, was forced to return to her seat.

By the time the severely delayed plane had departed, it was already too late. She was forced to sit for seven hours in her own urine, until the plane arrived in Canada.

"I was completely humiliated and visibly upset the cabin crew ignored me for the rest of the flight.

Advertisement

"When I was leaving the plane I looked for the different crew members who I had asked to use the toilet to left them know how disgusted I was at how they treated me but they had cowardly hid at the back of the plane."

The tourists said she had to pay for a hotel in the Canadian city so she could wash and change her clothes.

The airline eventually admitted that its staff were wrong to deny the passenger access to the toilet.

Canada Air said that the issue had been reviewed by the airline's in-flight management team and had been reported by cabin staff.

They also issued the passenger with CA$500 ($600) vouchers for use on flights.

However, the humiliated passenger said this apology was an insult and the vouchers were no way near equivalent to what she had suffered.

"I don't think it's good enough that the cabin crew got away with nor is it good enough that I was compensated with a voucher I can only use on Air Canada and not their partners, so I will never use it," she said.

According to Dublin Live another passenger on the flight was allowed to use the bathroom during the delay.