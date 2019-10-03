The latest Cruise Lines International Association report shows the number of New Zealanders taking an ocean cruise hit a record high last year, breaking the 100,000 barrier for the first time. This only looks set to grow with smaller, older ships being replaced with newer or extensively refurbished ships that cater to growing local demand.
The upcoming 2019-2020 cruise season highlights this trend with first-time visitors including Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream, Carnival Splendor, Ruby Princess, and CMV's newest ship Vasco da Gama. Favourites such as Voyager of the Seas and Holland America's Noordam are returning fresh from recent refurbishments. With so many ships heading our way, it could be hard to choose the one that's right for you, so we've created this handy guide.
DREAM CRUISES' EXPLORER DREAM
Dream Cruises ' inaugural local season features sailings from Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland on Explorer Dream. Fresh from a $85 million refurbishment, this 1870-passenger ship offers more than a dozen drinking and dining venues, a state-of-the-art spa and an exclusive "ship-within- a-ship" area called The Palace with an exclusive restaurant, swimming pool, lounge, and a team of Dream Butlers.
HIGHLIGHT : Living it up with your own tailcoat- wearing butler in The Palace.
BEST FOR : Foodies who love dining at a different restaurant each night.
CRUISE & MARITIME VOYAGES' VASCO DA GAMA
Homeporting in Adelaide and Fremantle, and also cruising from Auckland, Sydney and Singapore, the arrival of CMV's newest ship Vasco da Gama marks the line's largest Australasian deployment yet. The ship's inaugural season features the world's first-ever gin-themed ocean cruise and the first World Fringe Festival show on the water.
HIGHLIGHT : Forty single cabins and a programme of social events for solo travellers.
BEST FOR : Single cruisers who enjoy ocean cruising on a solo-friendly smaller ship. cmvaustralia.com
ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S VOYAGER OF THE SEAS
When Voyager of the Seas returns to our region on November 30 after a $154 million renovation, the ship will feature The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, a new Vitality Spa, Battle for Planet Z laser tag, redesigned kids and teens spaces, and a new nursery for babies and tots. The ship's renovation forms part of Royal Caribbean 's Royal Amplification fleet modernisation programme, making Voyager of the Seas the region's first amplified ship.
HIGHLIGHT : Fun, high-energy activities ensure there is never a dull moment.
BEST FOR : Young-at-heart travellers and families with tweens and teens.
CARNIVAL'S CARNIVAL SPLENDOR
Arriving in Sydney fresh from a three-week refurbishment, Carnival Splendor will become the newest and largest ship home ported in our region year-round. With two thrilling waterslides, two splash parks, and a bigger and better Serenity Retreat, plus the debut of new dining options Masala Tiger, Fahrenheit 555, Pizzeria del Capitano and Seafood Shack, this lively 3012-passenger ship appeals to all ages.
HIGHLIGHT : Zooming down the super-fast Green Lightning waterslide.
BEST FOR : Active families who enjoy dining out and having fun.
CORAL EXPEDITIONS' CORAL ADVENTURER
Coral Expeditions ' newest ship offers a boutique cruise experience for adventurous travellers who like to get off the beaten track. Coral Adventurer will explore the Kimberley, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea during its inaugural season. Features new to the line include all outside facing cabins and multiple bars for socialising and enjoying the scenery.
HIGHLIGHT
: Zodiac tours around hard-to-reach coastlines.
BEST FOR : Nature lovers who enjoy the company of like-minded travellers.
CUNARD LINE'S QUEEN ELIZABETH
Cruising with Cunard is a royal affair with Queen Elizabeth offering Australia and New Zealand voyages of up to 14 days during the line's longest ever season in our region. Traditions such as different restaurants for different classes of passengers, set dining times and high tea served by white-gloved waiters hark back to the Golden Age of cruising.
HIGHLIGHT : Soaking up the old-style glamour at elegant formal nights.
BEST FOR : Traditional cruisers who have the time (and money) for long, leisurely sailings.
PRINCESS CRUISES' RUBY PRINCESS
Ruby Princess is kicking off Princess Cruises ' largest Australian and New Zealand season on October 23. The 3080-guest ship will be the first sailing locally with Ocean Medallion technology, and offers revamped dining and entertainment options and "classic Princess" highlights such as Movies under the Stars and the "Chocolate Journey" programme.
HIGHLIGHT : The Sanctuary, a serene adults-only enclave.
BEST FOR : Multigenerational groups seeking a well-priced holiday.
HOLLAND AMERICA LINE'S NOORDAM
Traditional decor and refined touches such as daily afternoon tea make Holland America a popular choice for cruisers who don't need high energy attractions to keep them entertained. Think bridge games and cooking classes rather than surfing simulators and climbing walls. Noordam will arrive in our region fresh from an extensive refurbishment which includes cabin upgrades and the addition of the line's new Billboard Onboard concept.
HIGHLIGHT : Nightly shows at the B.B. King Blues Club.
BEST FOR : Mature travellers seeking a traditional cruise experience.
WHAT'S IN PORT
These are the ships arriving in Auckland this summer.
OCTOBER
7 Maasdam, Celebrity Solstice
9 Majestic Princess
15 Ruby Princess
19 Golden Princess
NOVEMBER
2 Ovation of the Seas
8 Celebrity Solstice
10 Majestic Princess
13 Sea Princess
23 Noordam, Majestic Princess, Caledonian Sky
25 Coral Discoverer
27 Vasco Da Gama
30 Ovation of the Seas
DECEMBER
1 Ruby Princess
2 Celebrity Solstice
3 Golden Princess
4 Sea Princess
7 Maasdam
8 Ovation of the Seas
11 Norwegian Jewel
12 Caledonian Sky
15 Explorer Dream
16 Golden Princess
20 Silver Muse
21 Noordam
22 Explorer Dream
23 Ovation of the Seas
27 Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess
29 Golden Princess, Explorer Dream
30 Ruby Princess
31 Norwegian Jewel, Queen Elizabeth
JANUARY
5 Caledonian Sky, Explorer Dream
6 Seabourn Encore
8 Sea Princess
9 Viking Orion
12 Ovation of the Seas, Explorer Dream
13 Norwegian Jewel
14 Noordam, Radiance of the Seas
17 Majestic Princess
19 Golden Princess, Seabourn Encore, Explorer Dream
20 Maasdam Regatta, Seabourn Encore
21 Seven Seas Voyager, Queen Elizabeth
24 Le Laperouse
25 Radiance of the Seas
26 Explorer Dream
27 Noordam
28 Viking Sun
29 Ocean Dream
FEBRUARY
1 Silver Muse
2 Explorer Dream
3 Maasdam, Celebrity Solstice
4 Norwegian Jewel
6 Viking Orion, Queen Elizabeth
7 Azamara Journey
8 Golden Princess
11 Albatros
12 Sea Princess
13 Noordam
15 Arcadia Astor
17 Regatta, Celebrity Solstice
18 Crystal Serenity
19 Columbus
20 Ruby Princess
21 Seabourn Encore, Golden Princess
22 Seven Seas Mariner
23 Europa
27 Costa Deliziosa
28 Ruby Princess
MARCH
1 Maasdam
2 Amsterdam
4 Sea Princess
5 Viking Orion
7 MSC Magnifica
8 Le Laperouse, Ovation of the Seas
9 Azamara Journey
10 Celebrity Solstice
12 Noordam Le Laperouse
13 Seven Seas Navigator
16 Ovation of the Seas
17 Ruby Princess, Silver Muse Bremen
18 Artania
19 Golden Princess, Noordam
23 Radiance of the Seas
30 Le Laperous
APRIL
1 Celebrity Solstice
3 Radiance of the Seas
9 Caledonian Sky
10 Pacific Princess
11 Noordam
12 Ruby Princess, Pacific Aria
14 Celebrity Solstice
15 Golden Princess
22 Pacific Aria
29 Celebrity Solstice
30 Pacific Aria
For the full What's in Port, with extended details on ships and sailings, see the liftout in next week's Travel magazine.