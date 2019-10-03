The latest Cruise Lines International Association report shows the number of New Zealanders taking an ocean cruise hit a record high last year, breaking the 100,000 barrier for the first time. This only looks set to grow with smaller, older ships being replaced with newer or extensively refurbished ships that cater to growing local demand.

The upcoming 2019-2020 cruise season highlights this trend with first-time visitors including Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream, Carnival Splendor, Ruby Princess, and CMV's newest ship Vasco da Gama. Favourites such as Voyager of the Seas and Holland America's Noordam are returning fresh from recent refurbishments. With

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

WHAT'S IN PORT