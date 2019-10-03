The latest Cruise Lines International Association report shows the number of New Zealanders taking an ocean cruise hit a record high last year, breaking the 100,000 barrier for the first time. This only looks set to grow with smaller, older ships being replaced with newer or extensively refurbished ships that cater to growing local demand.

The upcoming 2019-2020 cruise season highlights this trend with first-time visitors including Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream, Carnival Splendor, Ruby Princess, and CMV's newest ship Vasco da Gama. Favourites such as Voyager of the Seas and Holland America's Noordam are returning fresh from recent refurbishments. With so many ships heading our way, it could be hard to choose the one that's right for you, so we've created this handy guide.

DREAM CRUISES' EXPLORER DREAM

Dream Cruises ' inaugural local season features sailings from Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland on Explorer Dream. Fresh from a $85 million refurbishment, this 1870-passenger ship offers more than a dozen drinking and dining venues, a state-of-the-art spa and an exclusive "ship-within- a-ship" area called The Palace with an exclusive restaurant, swimming pool, lounge, and a team of Dream Butlers.

HIGHLIGHT : Living it up with your own tailcoat- wearing butler in The Palace.

BEST FOR : Foodies who love dining at a different restaurant each night.

CRUISE & MARITIME VOYAGES' VASCO DA GAMA

Homeporting in Adelaide and Fremantle, and also cruising from Auckland, Sydney and Singapore, the arrival of CMV's newest ship Vasco da Gama marks the line's largest Australasian deployment yet. The ship's inaugural season features the world's first-ever gin-themed ocean cruise and the first World Fringe Festival show on the water.

HIGHLIGHT : Forty single cabins and a programme of social events for solo travellers.

BEST FOR : Single cruisers who enjoy ocean cruising on a solo-friendly smaller ship. cmvaustralia.com

ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S VOYAGER OF THE SEAS

When Voyager of the Seas returns to our region on November 30 after a $154 million renovation, the ship will feature The Perfect Storm duo of racer waterslides, a new Vitality Spa, Battle for Planet Z laser tag, redesigned kids and teens spaces, and a new nursery for babies and tots. The ship's renovation forms part of Royal Caribbean 's Royal Amplification fleet modernisation programme, making Voyager of the Seas the region's first amplified ship.

HIGHLIGHT : Fun, high-energy activities ensure there is never a dull moment.

BEST FOR : Young-at-heart travellers and families with tweens and teens.

CARNIVAL'S CARNIVAL SPLENDOR

Arriving in Sydney fresh from a three-week refurbishment, Carnival Splendor will become the newest and largest ship home ported in our region year-round. With two thrilling waterslides, two splash parks, and a bigger and better Serenity Retreat, plus the debut of new dining options Masala Tiger, Fahrenheit 555, Pizzeria del Capitano and Seafood Shack, this lively 3012-passenger ship appeals to all ages.

HIGHLIGHT : Zooming down the super-fast Green Lightning waterslide.

BEST FOR : Active families who enjoy dining out and having fun.

CORAL EXPEDITIONS' CORAL ADVENTURER

Coral Expeditions ' newest ship offers a boutique cruise experience for adventurous travellers who like to get off the beaten track. Coral Adventurer will explore the Kimberley, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea during its inaugural season. Features new to the line include all outside facing cabins and multiple bars for socialising and enjoying the scenery.

Coral Expeditions ship the Coral Adventurer. Photo / Supplied

HIGHLIGHT

: Zodiac tours around hard-to-reach coastlines.

BEST FOR : Nature lovers who enjoy the company of like-minded travellers.

CUNARD LINE'S QUEEN ELIZABETH

Cruising with Cunard is a royal affair with Queen Elizabeth offering Australia and New Zealand voyages of up to 14 days during the line's longest ever season in our region. Traditions such as different restaurants for different classes of passengers, set dining times and high tea served by white-gloved waiters hark back to the Golden Age of cruising.

HIGHLIGHT : Soaking up the old-style glamour at elegant formal nights.

BEST FOR : Traditional cruisers who have the time (and money) for long, leisurely sailings.

PRINCESS CRUISES' RUBY PRINCESS

Ruby Princess is kicking off Princess Cruises ' largest Australian and New Zealand season on October 23. The 3080-guest ship will be the first sailing locally with Ocean Medallion technology, and offers revamped dining and entertainment options and "classic Princess" highlights such as Movies under the Stars and the "Chocolate Journey" programme.

HIGHLIGHT : The Sanctuary, a serene adults-only enclave.

BEST FOR : Multigenerational groups seeking a well-priced holiday.

HOLLAND AMERICA LINE'S NOORDAM

Traditional decor and refined touches such as daily afternoon tea make Holland America a popular choice for cruisers who don't need high energy attractions to keep them entertained. Think bridge games and cooking classes rather than surfing simulators and climbing walls. Noordam will arrive in our region fresh from an extensive refurbishment which includes cabin upgrades and the addition of the line's new Billboard Onboard concept.

HIGHLIGHT : Nightly shows at the B.B. King Blues Club.

BEST FOR : Mature travellers seeking a traditional cruise experience.

WHAT'S IN PORT

These are the ships arriving in Auckland this summer.

OCTOBER

7 Maasdam, Celebrity Solstice

9 Majestic Princess

15 Ruby Princess

19 Golden Princess

NOVEMBER

2 Ovation of the Seas

8 Celebrity Solstice

10 Majestic Princess

13 Sea Princess

23 Noordam, Majestic Princess, Caledonian Sky

25 Coral Discoverer

27 Vasco Da Gama

30 Ovation of the Seas

DECEMBER

1 Ruby Princess

2 Celebrity Solstice

3 Golden Princess

4 Sea Princess

7 Maasdam

8 Ovation of the Seas

11 Norwegian Jewel

12 Caledonian Sky

15 Explorer Dream

16 Golden Princess

20 Silver Muse

21 Noordam

22 Explorer Dream

23 Ovation of the Seas

27 Majestic Princess, Ruby Princess

29 Golden Princess, Explorer Dream

30 Ruby Princess

31 Norwegian Jewel, Queen Elizabeth

JANUARY

5 Caledonian Sky, Explorer Dream

6 Seabourn Encore

8 Sea Princess

9 Viking Orion

12 Ovation of the Seas, Explorer Dream

13 Norwegian Jewel

14 Noordam, Radiance of the Seas

17 Majestic Princess

19 Golden Princess, Seabourn Encore, Explorer Dream

20 Maasdam Regatta, Seabourn Encore

21 Seven Seas Voyager, Queen Elizabeth

24 Le Laperouse

25 Radiance of the Seas

26 Explorer Dream

27 Noordam

28 Viking Sun

29 Ocean Dream

FEBRUARY

1 Silver Muse

2 Explorer Dream

3 Maasdam, Celebrity Solstice

4 Norwegian Jewel

6 Viking Orion, Queen Elizabeth

7 Azamara Journey

8 Golden Princess

11 Albatros

12 Sea Princess

13 Noordam

15 Arcadia Astor

17 Regatta, Celebrity Solstice

18 Crystal Serenity

19 Columbus

20 Ruby Princess

21 Seabourn Encore, Golden Princess

22 Seven Seas Mariner

23 Europa

27 Costa Deliziosa

28 Ruby Princess

MARCH

1 Maasdam

2 Amsterdam

4 Sea Princess

5 Viking Orion

7 MSC Magnifica

8 Le Laperouse, Ovation of the Seas

9 Azamara Journey

10 Celebrity Solstice

12 Noordam Le Laperouse

13 Seven Seas Navigator

16 Ovation of the Seas

17 Ruby Princess, Silver Muse Bremen

18 Artania

19 Golden Princess, Noordam

23 Radiance of the Seas

30 Le Laperous

APRIL

1 Celebrity Solstice

3 Radiance of the Seas

9 Caledonian Sky

10 Pacific Princess

11 Noordam

12 Ruby Princess, Pacific Aria

14 Celebrity Solstice

15 Golden Princess

22 Pacific Aria

29 Celebrity Solstice

30 Pacific Aria

For the full What's in Port, with extended details on ships and sailings, see the liftout in next week's Travel magazine. Brought to you by Bon Voyage