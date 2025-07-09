Of these, 1302 were refused entry for non-genuine travel reasons, which can include intending to stay longer than legally permitted or deemed likely to breach visa conditions.

In 2023, the number of passengers denied for non-genuine reasons jumped by almost 300% (722) compared to the previous year (181). According to INZ’s Auckland border operations director, Briar Pelling, this was largely because of the reopening of New Zealand’s borders in late 2022.

“With international travel recommencing, there was a significant rise in passenger volumes. This led to an increase in immigration risk at the border and more instances where individuals were assessed as not meeting entry requirements,” she says.

A further 237 passengers were refused because of character issues, such as criminal convictions or previous deportations. Two were found using false passports, 23 attempted to enter using visas or a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA) that was valid only for transit, and 583 were refused for “other reasons”.

More than 200 passengers have been refused entry this year.

Entry requirements

Some rules are clear-cut, like having a real passport. Others, like good character requirements, can be more complex to assess. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with the traveller for meeting the entry requirements at the time of travel to New Zealand.

“This includes holding a genuine and valid passport, being of good character, and being in good health,” Pelling says.

“People who are visiting must also have sufficient funds to support themselves - at least NZ$1000 per month, or $400 if accommodation is prepaid - and a genuine reason for visiting.”

Pelling added that travellers must be able to “show evidence of their intention and ability to leave” the country, for example, a return or onward travel ticket.

Travellers should also refrain from working and earningmoney while in the country, unless permitted by the visa they hold.

A statement on INZ’s website says it must believe that “the person will abide by the conditions of any visa granted to them, including not undertaking work while in New Zealand — this includes any activity undertaken for gain or reward”.

“All applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis against the applicable immigration instructions.”

Christchurch airport.

What happens after a passenger is denied entry

While the approach varies slightly depending on which airport the passenger is at, Pelling says at a minimum, they are provided with phone access to contact their embassy or high commission for consular assistance, or family or friends.

“At Auckland and Christchurch airports, INZ offers day room facilities that include showers, toilets, drinking water, internet access, television, airport Wi-Fi, and sleeping arrangements,” Pelling says.

Pelling says those without funds are provided food packs and sanitary items, including nappies if they are travelling with infants.

They are free to move within the airport’s transit (airside) areas to buy food or use the designated smoking areas.

“At smaller airports such as Queenstown, Wellington, Dunedin, and Hamilton, where day room facilities are not available, we aim to return passengers to their last port of embarkation as quickly as possible.”

“If we are unable to turn passengers around promptly in any port, they may be released under residence and reporting requirements (RRRA) or held in police custody pending departure,” adds Pelling.

The airline becomes responsible for the cost of returning denied passengers if they arrived in the country without a visa, for example, those who came with an NZeTA.

However, in the case of visa holders, INZ becomes responsible for the cost of the outbound flight.

“In practice, airlines often allow the passenger to use the unused portion of their return ticket to cover this cost,” Pelling says.

INZ’s most recent data available reveals the Government spent almost $100,000 on these flights. In an email to the Herald, Pelling states: “From June 1 2024 to May 30 2025, INZ spent approximately $97,442 on flights for refused entry passengers. (Note: this figure is the best available estimate.)”

Jetstar received 24 infringement notices. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography, ©Hamilton Airport

Airline breaches

By law, airlines flying into New Zealand must meet certain obligations set by INZ, for example, checking that passengers and crew hold the correct documentation for immigration purposes.

According to INZ, upholding these obligations helps prevent people who don’t meet New Zealand’s standards of entry, including those who may pose a threat, from coming in.

Airlines may receive an infringement if they fail to meet them. The cost of these falls under two categories, depending on the breach.

Fines of $1000 are issued for Advance Passenger Processing (APP) offences, which include providing incorrect or no APP information.

Fines of $5000 are applied when an airline ignores boarding directives or allows a person to travel without a valid travel document.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, INZ issued 145 infringements. The worst repeat offender was Jetstar with 24 infringements, totalling $32,000.

Air New Zealand received 17, making it the airline with the third-highest number of immigration carrier infringements over that period. The total cost to the national carrier was $29,000.

LATAM Airlines also received 21 infringements, totalling $21,000, United Airlines had 14, costing $66,000, and Air China had 11, costing it $11,000.