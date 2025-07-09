Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Immigration NZ: What happens to passengers refused entry to New Zealand

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

This year, more than 200 people have been refused entry after arriving in NZ. Photo / Alex Burton

This year, more than 200 people have been refused entry after arriving in NZ. Photo / Alex Burton

New travel restrictions imposed by US President Donald Trump continue to make global headlines, as an increasing number of travellers are being turned away from US borders. But what does denied entry look like in New Zealand?

The Herald delves into the reasons for refusing entry to New Zealand, what

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel