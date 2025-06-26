Confiscated methamphetamine hidden within plastic panelling inside a passenger’s suitcase. Photo / Supplied
More than 1.6 tonnes of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA have been seized by authorities at the border in the first five months of this year.
Customs say between January and May, 976kg of methamphetamine, 503kg of cocaine and 141kg of MDMA or ecstasy were stopped from coming into NewZealand.
Customs group manager intelligence, investigations and enforcement Terry Brown said rising drug use was a key concern for authorities as they continued to work with the National Drug Intelligence Bureau.
“Recent wastewater testing in New Zealand has shown a significant increase in methamphetamine consumption in every region, and an increasing use of cocaine and MDMA.
“We’re continuing to work vigorously with domestic and international partners to target and stop bulk drug shipments through the maritime space as well as medium-scale shipments through airports and air cargo,” said Brown.
Organised transnational crime groups continued to exploit weaknesses in the international supply chain, making it vital to continually adjust and adapt in order to stay ahead of their tactics.
“An organised crime group is not going to stick to one method. They’re going to seek out opportunities to defeat our defences, which means Customs must remain a step ahead. This also means our focus on intelligence becomes a critical tool.”
The total illicit drug haul did not include June’s figures nor offshore seizures, or the hundreds of other border seizures made by frontline Customs officers which included cannabis, psychedelics and opioids.
“This year, for example, our airport officers have stopped numerous attempts to get drugs past the air border, seizing more than 480 kilograms of illicit drugs via drug couriers and unaccompanied bags,” Brown said.
Brown said even though Customs must enforce the law in a busy airport environment and make sure travellers were travelling legally, frontline officers were also watching for signs of criminal activity.
“Through our intelligence networks, partnerships with law enforcement and industry, and the commitment and skill of our staff, Customs will remain a key participant in helping to prevent harmful drugs from proliferating and causing harm to New Zealand communities.”
