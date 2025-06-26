Confiscated methamphetamine hidden within plastic panelling inside a passenger’s suitcase. Photo / Supplied

More than 1.6 tonnes of cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA have been seized by authorities at the border in the first five months of this year.

Customs say between January and May, 976kg of methamphetamine, 503kg of cocaine and 141kg of MDMA or ecstasy were stopped from coming into New Zealand.

Customs group manager intelligence, investigations and enforcement Terry Brown said rising drug use was a key concern for authorities as they continued to work with the National Drug Intelligence Bureau.

“Recent wastewater testing in New Zealand has shown a significant increase in methamphetamine consumption in every region, and an increasing use of cocaine and MDMA.

“We’re continuing to work vigorously with domestic and international partners to target and stop bulk drug shipments through the maritime space as well as medium-scale shipments through airports and air cargo,” said Brown.