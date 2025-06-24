A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appears to be holding, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic’s nuclear facilities.

After US President Donald Trump, who had first declared the ceasefire, angrily berated both sides for violating it, Iran announced it would respect the truce if Israel did, while Israel said it had refrained from further strikes.

Israel, in announcing it had agreed to Trump’s plan, said it had achieved all its military objectives.

Iran initially stopped short of officially accepting the proposal, but President Masoud Pezeshkian later said that if “the Zionist regime does not violate the ceasefire, Iran will not violate it either”.

Israel had accused Iran of firing missiles at it after the truce was meant to have come into effect – which Tehran denied – vowing to respond.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office later said Israel had “destroyed a radar installation near Tehran” in retaliation, but had “refrained from further strikes” following a phone call between Trump and the premier.

On his way to attend a Nato summit in The Hague, Trump had publicly castigated both countries for violating the truce, and demanded Israel call off what he characterised as an imminent attack, later saying “the Ceasefire is in effect!”

