Sally Blyth travels from Moscow to St Petersburg on the Sapsan High-Speed Train
The train: A German-produced high-speed train run by Russian Railways, in operation since December 2009. "Sapsan" in Russian means peregrine falcon, supposedly the fastest animal on earth, hence the train's symbol of a red bird.

With an average travelling speed of 210-250km/h, it can get up to a maximum of 350km/h and can operate in temperatures as low as -50C.
The train has 10 coaches in various classes — seven Economy, one Business, one First Class and one Dining car. There are also private Conference Cabins to cater for

