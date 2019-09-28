For solo cruisers, the world's your very own oyster, writes Tiana Templeman

You may be cruising alone but there is no need to be lonely at sea. In fact, cruising is the perfect holiday for single travellers. There is plenty to do on and off the ship, it is easy to strike up a conversation with fellow passengers and you don't have to worry about getting from one destination to another on your own.

Here are 10 tips for cruising solo.

1. Please yourself

Revel in the freedom to do whatever you want to, whenever you feel like it. Other passengers are often forced to compromise based on the wishes of their travelling companions. As a solo traveller, you can please yourself.

2. Choose the right ship

Consider a smaller ship for your first solo cruise so it is easier to form connections with other travellers. Although larger ships offer plenty to keep solo cruisers entertained, if you strike up a conversation with someone on a mega-ship, it is likely you will never see them again.

3. Consider a theme cruise

When everyone on board shares a common interest, it's easy to makes friends. Whether you are into tennis, dancing, gardening or food and wine, there is sure to be a cruise to suit.

4. Look for solo savings

Look for cruise lines that offer dedicated single cabins or "no single supplement" deals and save. It is best to book your solo cruise in advance as single cabins often sell out early.

5. Join Cruise Critic

Sign up to Cruise Critic (cruisecritic.com.au) and join the Roll Call for your cruise. You can chat online with other travellers on your sailing and get to know people before you board. Cruise Critic also hosts free Meet & Mingle parties on board where you can meet your Roll Call friends in person.

6. Book a shore tour

Connect with others by joining a cruise ship tour or arrange an independent shore tour on your Cruise Critic Roll Call. Tours are a great way to meet like-minded travellers and make friends.

7. Dine with others

Dining at the same time each night on an assigned table is the cruising equivalent of Russian Roulette. It can be better to opt for flexible dining so you can eat when you choose and ask to share a table (or not) when you arrive at the dining room.

8. Join an on-board class

Some on-board classes are free whereas others attract a small charge. All offer a chance to learn new skills, such as cocktail making or glass blowing, and to meet new people and have fun.

9. Plenty of port days

Choose an itinerary with plenty of ports and fill your days with interesting activities, either by exploring on your own or joining an organised tour.

10. Try everything

The daily programme is filled with complimentary activities such as trivia games, mini-golf challenges, and aqua aerobics classes. Even if you wouldn't normally do these things on land, go along and give it a try. Not only is this a great way to meet people, you could be surprised how much fun you have.

