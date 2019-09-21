I do a lot of travelling in my life as a singer of songs, teller of tales, donner of sparkly frocks. In and out of hotels in glamorous resort locations, sprinkling fairy dust on people's celebrations.

But it's not a holiday.

My eternal refrain after one of these trips is, I must come back here for a holiday. To quote great philosopher 20th-century philosopher Charlene, "I've been to paradise, but I've never been to me."

Travelling for work is like that. A real holiday is getting away from it all and rediscovering yourself. It's pressing the reset button. There's nothing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: