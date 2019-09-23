Tim Roxborogh on the joys of moaning about your holiday.

Last time I moved house I found three dust-covered neck cushions under my bed. Somehow, on three separate occasions over the years, I'd been at an airport and thought, "I guess I'd better buy a neck cushion". And then on three separate other occasions, I decided to store said neck cushion under the bed. It was liberating to finally throw them out.

As in, not only should I have never kept – and forgotten I was keeping – them under the bed, I never should have bought them in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Airport Pick-up That Wasn't

Related articles: