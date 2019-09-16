A UK mum has shocked a group online after sharing complaints her brother-in-law made during his stay at her home over the course of three days.

The mum had recorded a note of every complaint he made during his holiday, later posting a list of each transgression.

User "BanKittenHeels" posted the full list; "

1. Amazon Prime Video doesn't have the new Quentin Tarantino film that has just come out at the cinema. Ergo Amazon Prime is a waste of money.

2. The shower screen in the guest bathroom has a stationary rather than hinged shower screen.

3. That someone used the loo in the middle of the night and he could hear them flush - his bedroom door was 3/4 open.

4. We have stair gates, so our children don't break their necks. "Really inconvenient"

5. The Thai restaurant sent us too many prawn crackers. They sent an appropriate amount for the number of people, actually.

6. My deodorant is blue. And what?

7. We don't have an endless supply of spare clothes in his size and to his taste.

8. His hair was still in the shower in his en suite when he went back to use it the next day.

9. The towels I put out for him are white.

10. Our front gate is too squeaky.

11. The planes overhead are too low.

12. We have too many rugs.

13. He can hear traffic when in the garden.

14. Our dogs won't cuddle him.

15. Our children wear shorts.

16. The settings of the seats in the car we lent him weren't to his liking.

17. He doesn't like the preset radio stations on our car radio.

18. My [husband] (his brother) "doesn't wear a hat"??????

19. We don't have his very specific music taste available to him on vinyl, although we did think to search out appropriate Spotify playlists for him but "that's not quite the same authenticity".

20. The local swimming pool (in a large city) keeps "provincial, British hours".

21. Microwave steamers are "excessive gadgets". Then 30 minutes later, "I suppose you could steam veg in your steamer, have you thought of that?" No s***!

22. None of the 3 duvets we offered him were suitable.

23. I use my inhaler too frequently.

24. Why do I have rose hip oil in the bathroom, it's of no use to anyone."

Commenters were dismayed at the array of concerns raised.

"Have you buried him under the patio yet?" a typical response reads.

For many commenters, one complaint stood out as the height of entitlement, "I'm struggling to get beyond the sheer gall of someone moaning that you hadn't cleaned his own hair out of his own shower- total lack of respect."

"Dogs are excellent judges of character" mused another commenter.

An absolute genius on page three (of sixteen) suggested that this brother in law really needed was a taste of his own medicine.

"Breakfast is served John. Its alphabetti spaghetti so you can artfully create your complaint on the plate. Or s*** it later, whichever you prefer."

"Go charity shop shopping and return with the most outrageously bad taste clothes in his size that you can find. Present with great pleasure, just before announcing that all his (and "his" borrowed) clothes are in the wash and will take a week to hand dry - noo cant use the tumble dryer, too pricey, got to pay for rugby lessons, haven't we?!

"^ include one pair of shorts, because Mondays are shorts days in this household. NO exceptions.

"Tuesdays are guests cook gourmet for the host days, too. Present him with your menu choices tomorrow.

"Wednesdays are communicate in mime only day, obviously. Absolutely refuse to engage with him if he doesn't mime jovially along.

"Leave little handwritten posh notes in the en suite stating that all guests must leave with all their own body hair. Provide a small ziplock bag and tweezers for his convenience."

