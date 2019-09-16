Deal of the week: Shopping and sunshine

The Sunshine Coast's Eumundi Markets began 40 years ago and is now one of the largest and most popular artisan markets in Australia. Twenty kilometres west of Noosa Heads, it's a rabbit warren of outdoor and indoor stalls, open from 8am on a Wednesday until 1.30pm or, on Saturday, from 7am until 2pm.

Return airfares and a five-night stay at the five-star Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas in a one-bedroom apartment are priced from $1479pp from Auckland or from $1439pp from Wellington

or Christchurch. There's also five days' car hire in this twinshare package. Book by September 20. Various travel dates are available from early February to early March next year.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz



Japan Jaunt

Timeless Japan is a 10-day tour designed for the value-conscious traveller. Priced from $4349pp, twin and double-share, this journey includes all the "must-see" attractions, from exquisite landscapes and historical shrines to the 750-year-old Great Buddha of Kamakura, Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima and Mount Fuji. You'll cruise on Lake Ashi and ride on a bullet train from Mount Fuji to Kyoto. The tour begins in Tokyo and ends in Osaka. Departures begin in March next year and depart on selected dates through to October.

Contact: your own travel agent or Cosmos Tours, 0800 000 883 or cosmostours.co.nz



Rock out in Syndey

Musical School of Rock is coming to the stage in Sydney. Book a show and accommodation package for two nights at Ibis Sydney World Square. It's priced from $359pp, twin-share and your show tickets can be used for Wednesday matinee performances. The hotel is a short lightrail trip away from the theatre. There are options for upgrading or extending your stay. Book by January 8.

Travel between December14 and 29 or between January 2 and 23.

Contact: Helloworld Travel, 0800 303 132 or helloworld.co.nz



Pure Costa Rica

Hike the lush Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica on an eight-day Costa Rica Highlights small-group trip, priced from $2637pp, twin-share. This covers seven nights' accommodation, seven breakfasts, one lunch, two dinners, transport and activities and attractions. The tour departs from San Jose on selected dates between January 12 and October 20 next year.

The itinerary includes Irazu Volcano, Manuel Antonio and Monteverde. Book by September 30.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz



Live the Greek islands dream

If one of your dreams is sailing the Greek islands, now is your chance to book a seven-night Greek Islands cruise for June or September next year. Priced from $2925pp, double-share, your mid-size cruise ship departs from Athens, where a three-night stay is part of the package. On board the ship, all main meals, entertainment and a drinks package are included, as are transfers to and from Athens. There are also three shore excursions. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Our Cruise, 0800 400 498 or http://bit.ly/2kOo39F

