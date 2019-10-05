Jo Bell shares her tips for a stylish stay in Downtown Los Angeles

Forget Hollywood, Santa Monica or Anaheim, right now, Downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) is the place to be. Cutting-edge art galleries and museums, stunning architecture, hip eateries and concept stores are transforming what was once a wasteland of dark buildings and empty streets into one of California's most dynamic neighbourhoods. Here's a guide of what to see and do.

Get your bearings

The city's central business district since the late 1880s, Downtown was for a time down on its luck, before undergoing a renaissance beginning in the late

