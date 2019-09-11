It was quite a getup: the white beard, thick rimmed glasses and cotton turban. The wheelchair especially was a convincing touch.

However, the bizarre ensemble was all a disguise.

When the seemingly-frail passenger reached screening at the Indra Gandhi International airport in New Delhi he raised suspicion with staff.

On Sunday evening, the passenger was attempting to board a flight departing India's busiest airport for New York.

Disguised Patel insisted he could not leave the wheelchair. Photo / Supplied, CISF

"He posed as if he was very old and incapacitated," Shrikan Kishore an official for India's CISF told CNN.

He was wearing a baggy white tunic and turban, and large black slippers, however when the passenger refused to be frisked his appearance raised further questions.

"Our screener asked the person in the wheelchair to stand. He said that he cannot stand. Our screener asked if he would stand with support. He reluctantly stood up."

The fake passport gave his birth date as February 1938. Photo / Supplied, CISF

His Indian passport and travel documents gave the passenger's birth date as 1938, almost as old as the country itself. However, on closer inspection, the black roots and of his magnificent beard suggested he was not the 81-year-old passenger he claimed to be.

After further questioning the security officers discovered, beneath the bleached beard was a 32-year-old Jayesh Patel of Gujarat state.

32-year-old Patel had disguised himself as somone 49 years older. Photo / Supplied, CISF

His fake passport and disguise were confiscated by security and his details were given to immigration authorities.

A case against the young man who was impersonating a geriatric is pending, though the reason for the disguise is still unclear.

In July a man's dodgy hair piece raised suspicion with airport security in Barcelona, when they discovered half a kilogram of cocaine taped to the passenger's head.

However, this fake geriatric's disguise was far more convincing and even more baffling.

According to Kinshore security screening could not find any suspicious items being smuggled through customs, beyond the fake passport and 49 fabricated years.