Since the time Jessie Casson captured the portraits of 26 teenage South Americans in their native countries, she has wondered whether their dreams were fulfilled.

Now the Auckland photographer and film-maker will take her family on a special intrepid journey over the next four months to find out what became of those teenagers.

"It's kind of exciting and terrifying at the same time," Casson says. "It's going to be a roller-coaster ride."

Together with husband, Matt Hockey, and their three children, Dylan, 13, Otis, 9, and Iris, 7, the family will document the trip through Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia,

