A man attacked a 21-year-old tourist for speaking Hebrew in Berlin's district of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg, according to local authorities.

The Israeli was speaking with three other young men in Hebrew when he was punched in front of a night club.

The attack occurred early on Monday morning outside, where the suspect, described by the victim as "Arabic" attacked the Israeli, causing facial injuries.

The police termed the assault, as "Bodily injury with anti semitic background," in the official police notice reviewed by The Jerusalem Post.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, report Jewish News Syndicate.

Michael Müller the Governing Mayor of Berlin spoke to the Berlin Morgenpost, saying "It was shocking that speaking the language of the state of Israel was enough to provoke an attack."

Müller went on to say that it is important on the streets of a capital, where all languages are spoken, that Hebrew is also protected. Particularly with the city's historic association with anti semitic National Socialism.

Berlin's state police have taken over the criminal investigation.

The latest incident comes at the end of a spate of seemingly anti semitic attacks over the summer. At the end of July an attack on Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal close to his Wimersdorf synagogue prompted outrage.