Christine Retschlag discovers the Whitsundays are back in business after a devastating cyclone.

It was the cyclone that turned Daydream into a nightmare, hammered Hayman, pounded the pontoon out at Reefworld and caused billions of dollars' worth of destruction to Airlie Beach and surrounds.

But the Whitsundays is back, and its luxury, like the Great Barrier Reef itself, is larger than life.

The cockatoos, the kangaroos and the curlews are all back. And the stingrays, well, they never left, seeking shelter underwater when Cyclone Debbie pummelled the Whitsundays two and half years ago.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The only thing that's changed is that

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.