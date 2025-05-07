Fiji

Stay five nights at the 4.5-star Warwick Fiji on the Coral Coast with a family-friendly package that includes a daily buffet breakfast, a Coral Viewing Glass Bottom Boat trip and a Sigatoka Shopping Trip for two adults and two children (aged five to fifteen), three hours of nanny service, and one 60-minute massage per stay. Up to two children 12 years and under play free, and guests can enjoy free access to selected non-motorised water activities, the gym, tennis and squash courts, billiards, table tennis, and bicycles.

This package is priced from $1175 pp based on two adults and two children (aged two to eleven years). Valid for travel from May 31 to June 19, 2025, July 23 to September 17, October 8 to October 24, November 3 to December 17, 2025, and January 14 to March 20, 2026, departing from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch. Book by May 10, 2025 by visiting helloworld.co.nz/deal/29940/coral-coast-warwick-fiji.

Enjoy a relaxing trip with the whole family in Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Thailand and Vietnam

Set sail with Royal Princess next November on a nine-day return trip from Singapore. Port in Cam Ranh and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, where the water is turquoise blue and the street food is to die for. Venture to the vibrant and bustling metropolis of Bangkok for two full days before your final stop in Ko Samui, a beautiful location known for its white sand beaches and breath-taking vistas.

Priced from $2067 pp, share twin for a Princess Standard fare, this includes standard dining, accommodation, and entertainment. Flights are additional. Cruise departs Singapore on Sunday, November 1, 2026. Visit princess.com/cruise-search/details/?voyageCode=1642N&fareType=BESTFARE to book and for up-to-date pricing. Call 0800 780 717 for more information.

Hop on the Royal Princess to tour Thailand and Vietnam. Photo / Supplied

Singapore and Malaysia

This is the package that has it all! Flying return to Singapore via Air New Zealand, spend two nights at Hotel Miramar Singapore with daily breakfast before embarking on a five-night cruise onboard Discovery Princess in a balcony stateroom. Ports include Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi and Penang. Add Comprehensive Travel Insurance and save $500 per booking in-store with Bundle + Save.

From $3715 pp twin share, this package is on sale until May 30. Flight departing Auckland October 26, 2025. Terms & Conditions apply. Book your tickets at flightcentre.co.nz/product/20416665 or call 0800 427 555.

Tour Singapore and Malaysia with this cruise. Photo / Singapore Tourist Board

Japan

Experience Japan on this 12-day Intrepid tour that immerses you in this vibrant country. Explore bustling Tokyo, historic Kyoto, tranquil Hakone, and captivating Hiroshima. Discover local culture with guided tours, including sushi-making, sake tasting, Zen meditation, and a visit to Hiroshima’s Peace Park. Expertly managed by a dedicated Travel Advisor, with daily breakfast included, get an additional $700pp travel credit to go towards your holiday.

From $12,485 pp, this deal is on sale until May 30. Travel between June 12 to August 28, 2025. Airfares are additional. Visit travel-associates.co.nz/tours/japan/premium-japan-20669311 or call 0800 951 655 to book your tickets today.